High School Volleyball
Fort Worth area high school volleyball district standings - October 6, 2019
Texas high school volleyball district standings as of Sunday.
If your school isn’t on the list, please make sure MaxPreps is updated.
Please send any corrections to bgosset@star-telegram.com.
3-6A
Weatherford 6-0
Central 5-1
Trinity 4-2
Richland 3-3
Haltom 2-4
Abilene 1-5
LD Bell 0-6
4-6A
Martin 10-0
Paschal 7-2
Arlington 7-3
Lamar 7-3
Trimble Tech 5-4
North Crowley 3-6
Bowie 3-6
YWLA 1-9
Sam Houston 0-10
5-6A
Byron Nelson 6-1
Guyer 6-1
Carroll 5-2
Keller 5-2
Eaton 3-4
Timber Creek 2-5
Central 1-6
Fossil Ridge 0-7
6-6A
Flower Mound 7-0
Marcus 6-1
Hebron 5-2
Coppell 4-3
Nimitz 3-4
Lewisville 2-5
MacArthur 1-6
Irving 0-7
7-6A
Mansfield 6-1
Waxahachie 6-1
Lake Ridge 6-1
DeSoto 3-4
SGP 3-4
Summit 2-5
Grand Prairie 1-6
Cedar Hill 0-7
4-5A
Aledo 3-0
Cooper 1-1
Rider 1-1
Wylie 0-1
Wichita Falls 0-2
5-5A
Granbury 7-0
Burleson 6-1
Everman 4-3
Legacy 4-3
Centennial 3-4
Timberview 3-4
Crowley 2-5
Seguin 0-7
6-5A
Arlington Heights 7-0
North Side 6-1
Carter-Riverside 5-2
Eastern Hills 4-3
South Hills 3-4
Wyatt 2-5
Southwest 1-6
Poly 0-7
7-5A
Grapevine 7-0
Boswell 6-1
Heritage 4-3
Birdville 4-3
Chisholm Trail 4-3
Saginaw 2-5
Brewer 1-6
Azle 0-7
8-5A
Denton 6-0
Northwest 5-1
Lake Dallas 4-2
The Colony 3-3
Little Elm 2-4
Braswell 1-5
Ryan 0-6
14-5A
Red Oak 6-0
Joshua 5-1
Midlothian 4-2
Ennis 3-3
Corsicana 1-5
Cleburne 1-5
University 1-5
9-4A
Kennedale 6-0
Benbrook 5-1
Lake Worth 4-2
DHJ 3-3
Castleberry 3-3
Western Hills 1-5
Dunbar 0-6
7-3A
Brock 7-0
Boyd 6-1
Peaster 5-2
Tolar 3-4
Paradise 2-5
Millsap 2-5
Breckendridge 2-5
Jacksboro 1-6
TAPPS 6A D-1
Liberty Christian 4-0
Midland Christian 2-2
TC-Addison 1-1
Nolan Catholic 1-2
FW All Saints 0-3
TAPPS 5A D-1
FW Christian 1-0
SW Christian 1-0
Legacy Christian 1-2
Faith 0-1
SPC North
Hockaday 2-0
Oakridge 2-0
ESD 0-0
Trinity Valley 0-0
Country Day 0-1
Greenhill 0-1
Casady 0-2
Comments