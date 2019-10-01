High School Volleyball

Picking out the Top 10 high school volleyball games in DFW for Tuesday Oct. 1, 2019

1. Mansfield (5-0) at Lake Ridge (4-1), 5:30 pm

2. Flower Mound (5-0) at Marcus (5-0), 6:30 pm

3. Burleson (5-0) at Granbury (5-0), 6:30 pm

4. Guyer (4-1) at Eaton (2-3), 6:30 pm

5. Prosper (4-0) at Allen (3-1), 6:30 pm

6. Byron Nelson (5-0) at Keller (3-2), 6:30 pm

7. Frisco Liberty (9-0) at Wakeland (6-3), 6:30 pm

8. Lake Highlands (5-0) at Pearce (5-0), 6:30 pm

9. Boswell (4-1) at Birdville (3-2), 6:30 pm

10. Lamar (6-2) at Martin (8-0), 6:30 pm

