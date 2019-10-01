High School Volleyball

Fort Worth-area high school volleyball rankings - October 1, 2019; New team at No. 9

Savannah Kjolhede has played well for Grapevine in the postseason.
Grapevine moved into the Top 10, replacing Birdville. The Mustangs beat the Hawks 3-1 on Friday.

Here is a look at the new Fort Worth area Top 10:

1. Byron Nelson (35-1), Previous (1): Wins over Timber Creek and Fossil Ridge. Next game vs. Keller

2. Mansfield (33-5), Previous (2): Wins over Waxahachie and SGP. Next game vs. Lake Ridge

3. Lake Ridge (32-5), Previous (3): Wins over Cedar Hill and DeSoto. Next game vs. Mansfield

4. Carroll (22-8), Previous (4): Wins over Fossil Ridge and Keller. Next game vs. Keller Central

5. Burleson (28-4), Previous (5): Wins over Legacy and Everman. Next game vs. Granbury

6. Eaton (26-7), Previous (6): Wins over Keller Central and Timber Creek. Next game vs. Guyer

7. Boswell (23-13), Previous (7): Wins over Coll. Heritage and Azle. Next game vs. Birdville

8. Weatherford (23-11), Previous (9): Wins over Trinity and San Angelo Central. Next game vs. Abilene

9. Grapevine (19-14), Previous (N/A): Wins over Saginaw and Birdville. Next game vs. Azle

10. Martin (24-6), Previous (10): Wins over Sam Houston and Trimble Tech. Next game vs. Lamar

