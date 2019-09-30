High School Volleyball
Fort Worth area high school volleyball district standings - September 30, 2019
Texas high school volleyball district standings as of Monday.
If your school isn’t on the list, please make sure MaxPreps is updated.
Please send any corrections to bgosset@star-telegram.com.
3-6A
Weatherford 4-0
Trinity 4-1
Central 3-1
Haltom 2-2
Richland 2-3
Abilene 0-4
LD Bell 0-4
4-6A
Martin 8-0
Arlington 6-2
Lamar 6-2
Paschal 6-2
Trimble Tech 4-4
North Crowley 3-5
Bowie 2-6
YWLA 1-7
Sam Houston 0-8
5-6A
Byron Nelson 5-0
Guyer 4-1
Carroll 4-1
Keller 3-2
Eaton 2-3
Timber Creek 1-4
Central 1-4
Fossil Ridge 0-5
6-6A
Flower Mound 5-0
Marcus 5-0
Coppell 3-2
Hebron 3-2
Nimitz 2-3
MacArthur 1-4
Lewisville 1-4
Irving 0-5
7-6A
Mansfield 5-0
Waxahachie 4-1
Lake Ridge 4-1
Summit 2-3
DeSoto 2-3
SGP 2-3
Grand Prairie 1-4
Cedar Hill 0-5
4-5A
Aledo 1-0
Cooper 1-0
Rider 0-0
Wylie 0-1
Wichita Falls 0-1
5-5A
Burleson 5-0
Granbury 5-0
Everman 3-2
Legacy 2-3
Crowley 2-3
Centennial 2-3
Timberview 1-4
Seguin 0-5
6-5A
Arlington Heights 5-0
North Side 4-1
Eastern Hills 3-2
Carter-Riverside 3-2
Wyatt 2-3
South Hills 2-3
Southwest 1-4
Poly 0-5
7-5A
Grapevine 5-0
Boswell 4-1
Heritage 3-2
Birdville 3-2
Chisholm Trail 3-2
Saginaw 2-3
Brewer 0-5
Azle 0-5
8-5A
Denton 5-0
Northwest 3-1
Lake Dallas 3-1
The Colony 2-3
Little Elm 1-3
Braswell 1-3
Ryan 0-4
14-5A*
Red Oak 4-0
Joshua 3-1
Midlothian 2-1
Ennis 2-1
Corsicana 1-3
University 1-4
Cleburne 0-3
9-4A*
Kennedale 4-0
Benbrook 3-1
DHJ 2-1
Lake Worth 1-1
Western Hills 1-2
Castleberry 1-3
Dunbar 0-4
7-3A
Brock 5-0
Boyd 4-1
Peaster 3-2
Tolar 2-3
Paradise 2-3
Millsap 2-3
Jacksboro 1-4
Breckendridge 1-4
