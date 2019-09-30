Fort Worth area high school volleyball district standings - September 30, 2019

Northwest volleyball in action at the NISD tournament. Special to the Star-Telegram

Texas high school volleyball district standings as of Monday.

If your school isn’t on the list, please make sure MaxPreps is updated.

Please send any corrections to bgosset@star-telegram.com.

3-6A

Weatherford 4-0

Trinity 4-1

Central 3-1

Haltom 2-2

Richland 2-3

Abilene 0-4

LD Bell 0-4

4-6A

Martin 8-0

Arlington 6-2

Lamar 6-2

Paschal 6-2

Trimble Tech 4-4

North Crowley 3-5

Bowie 2-6

YWLA 1-7

Sam Houston 0-8

5-6A

Byron Nelson 5-0

Guyer 4-1

Carroll 4-1

Keller 3-2

Eaton 2-3

Timber Creek 1-4

Central 1-4

Fossil Ridge 0-5

6-6A

Flower Mound 5-0

Marcus 5-0

Coppell 3-2

Hebron 3-2

Nimitz 2-3

MacArthur 1-4

Lewisville 1-4

Irving 0-5

7-6A

Mansfield 5-0

Waxahachie 4-1

Lake Ridge 4-1

Summit 2-3

DeSoto 2-3

SGP 2-3

Grand Prairie 1-4

Cedar Hill 0-5

4-5A

Aledo 1-0

Cooper 1-0

Rider 0-0

Wylie 0-1

Wichita Falls 0-1

5-5A

Burleson 5-0

Granbury 5-0

Everman 3-2

Legacy 2-3

Crowley 2-3

Centennial 2-3

Timberview 1-4

Seguin 0-5

6-5A

Arlington Heights 5-0

North Side 4-1

Eastern Hills 3-2

Carter-Riverside 3-2

Wyatt 2-3

South Hills 2-3

Southwest 1-4

Poly 0-5

7-5A

Grapevine 5-0

Boswell 4-1

Heritage 3-2

Birdville 3-2

Chisholm Trail 3-2

Saginaw 2-3

Brewer 0-5

Azle 0-5

8-5A

Denton 5-0

Northwest 3-1

Lake Dallas 3-1

The Colony 2-3

Little Elm 1-3

Braswell 1-3

Ryan 0-4

14-5A*

Red Oak 4-0

Joshua 3-1

Midlothian 2-1

Ennis 2-1

Corsicana 1-3

University 1-4

Cleburne 0-3

9-4A*

Kennedale 4-0

Benbrook 3-1

DHJ 2-1

Lake Worth 1-1

Western Hills 1-2

Castleberry 1-3

Dunbar 0-4

7-3A

Brock 5-0

Boyd 4-1

Peaster 3-2

Tolar 2-3

Paradise 2-3

Millsap 2-3

Jacksboro 1-4

Breckendridge 1-4