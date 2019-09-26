High School Volleyball
Little Elm senior voted DFW volleyball player of the week; Frisco Reedy wins team of the week
It looked like Little Elm was going to get swept in district against Braswell. However, the Lobos rallied to win in five sets.
A big help came from outside hitter Kennadi Harris, who was voted latest Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball player of the week.
Harris recorded 25 kills, 8 digs, 4 blocks and 2 aces. Denton’s Taylor Thomas, a Liberty commit, came in second. Waxahachie’s Ragan Ward and Colleyville Heritage’s Avery Cimperman were also nominated.
Frisco Reedy found itself in the same boat, trailing by two sets to district rival Wakeland, but the Lions came back to win in five and were voted this week’s team of the week.
Waxahachie came in second after upsetting No. 3 Lake Ridge.
Legacy was third after giving coach Amanda Shingleton her 300th career win.
Past winners
Players
Gia Santini, Byron Nelson
Sydney Sherlock, Timber Creek
Kaley Brubaker, Saginaw
Sydney Niederhaus, Arlington
Team
Northwest
Euless Trinity
Saginaw
Argyle
If you want to nominate, please email bgosset@star-telegram.com every Sunday.
