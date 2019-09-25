High School Volleyball
New top 2 teams, Byron Nelson volleyball moves up one in MaxPreps national Top 25
Defending 6A state champ Flower Mound dropped two spots to No. 6 while and current 6A No. 1 Byron Nelson moved up one to No. 4 this week in the latest Maxpreps national high school volleyball top 25 rankings.
The Jaguars are 28-3 after Tuesday night and No. 2 in the state. The Bobcats are 34-1.
Cathedral Catholic from San Diego rose 11 spots from No. 12 to No. 1 after winning the Durango Fall Classic. Marymount (Los Angeles) took third in that tourney and went from No. 9 to No. 2.
Mater Dei (Calif.), last week’s No. 1 team, dropped to No. 3 after taking fifth.
Plano West dropped to No. 22 while 5A No. 1 Lovejoy went unranked.
Top 25
1. Cathedral Catholic (Calif.)
2. Marymount (Calif.)
3. Mater Dei
4. BYRON NELSON
5. Assumption (Kentucky)
6. FLOWER MOUND
7. New Castle (Indiana)
8. Green Hope (NC)
9. Padua Francisan (Ohio)
10. Torrey Pines
11. Redondo Union
12, Mercy (Louisville)
13. Papillion-LaVista (Neb.)
14. Kamehameha (Honolulu)
15. Xavier College Prep (Arizona)
16. Yorktown (Indiana)
17. THE WOODLANDS
18. Benet Academy (Illinois)
19. Cedar Falls (Iowa)
20. Sierra Canyon (California)
21. Christian (Michigan)
22. PLANO WEST
23. FORT BEND RIDGE POINT
24. Alpharetta (Georgia)
25. Marin Catholic (California)
Next Five: Lovejoy, Ursuline Academy (Ohio), ‘Iolani (Honolulu), Skutt Catholic (Nebraska), Leon (Florida)
