New top 2 teams, Byron Nelson volleyball moves up one in MaxPreps national Top 25

Luper siblings ready for football, volleyball season at area schools Chance Luper and Charitie Luper have always been competitive. Now, they get ready to take that edge to the football field or the volleyball court at their Fort Worth area schools. Their father, Curtis Luper, is the running backs coach at TCU. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chance Luper and Charitie Luper have always been competitive. Now, they get ready to take that edge to the football field or the volleyball court at their Fort Worth area schools. Their father, Curtis Luper, is the running backs coach at TCU.

Defending 6A state champ Flower Mound dropped two spots to No. 6 while and current 6A No. 1 Byron Nelson moved up one to No. 4 this week in the latest Maxpreps national high school volleyball top 25 rankings.

The Jaguars are 28-3 after Tuesday night and No. 2 in the state. The Bobcats are 34-1.

Cathedral Catholic from San Diego rose 11 spots from No. 12 to No. 1 after winning the Durango Fall Classic. Marymount (Los Angeles) took third in that tourney and went from No. 9 to No. 2.

Mater Dei (Calif.), last week’s No. 1 team, dropped to No. 3 after taking fifth.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Plano West dropped to No. 22 while 5A No. 1 Lovejoy went unranked.

Top 25

1. Cathedral Catholic (Calif.)

2. Marymount (Calif.)

3. Mater Dei

4. BYRON NELSON

5. Assumption (Kentucky)

6. FLOWER MOUND

7. New Castle (Indiana)

8. Green Hope (NC)

9. Padua Francisan (Ohio)

10. Torrey Pines

11. Redondo Union

12, Mercy (Louisville)

13. Papillion-LaVista (Neb.)

14. Kamehameha (Honolulu)

15. Xavier College Prep (Arizona)

16. Yorktown (Indiana)

17. THE WOODLANDS

18. Benet Academy (Illinois)

19. Cedar Falls (Iowa)

20. Sierra Canyon (California)

21. Christian (Michigan)

22. PLANO WEST

23. FORT BEND RIDGE POINT

24. Alpharetta (Georgia)

25. Marin Catholic (California)

Next Five: Lovejoy, Ursuline Academy (Ohio), ‘Iolani (Honolulu), Skutt Catholic (Nebraska), Leon (Florida)