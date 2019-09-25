High School Volleyball

Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball scores: Tuesday September 24, 2019

Tuesday September 24

Argyle def Aledo 25-20, 25-15, 20-25, 25-21

Arl. Heights def Carter-Riverside 25-22, 25-17, 25-12

Birdville def Brewer 25-21, 25-17, 27-25

Bishop Lynch def Bishop Dunne 25-5, 25-21, 25-4

Boswell def Coll. Heritage 25-22, 25-19, 25-21

Brock def Boyd 19-25, 25-17, 25-21, 22-25, 15-11

Burleson def Legacy 25-16, 25-20, 25-18

Byron Nelson def Timber Creek 25-17, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19

Chisholm Trail def Azle 25-15, 25-19, 23-25, 25-14

Crowley def Arl. Seguin 25-14, 25-19, 24-26, 26-24

Denton def Braswell 25-5, 25-16, 25-13

DeSoto def Grand Prairie 25-17, 25-14, 25-19

Eaton def Keller Central 25-11, 25-21, 25-14

Flower Mound def Hebron 25-19, 25-12, 25-14

Frisco Liberty def Frisco Heritage 25-19, 25-17, 27-25

GP YWLA def Gateway Charter 25-5, 25-7, 25-3

Grapevine def Saginaw 25-16, 25-13, 25-17

Guyer def Keller 18-25, 25-18, 25-12, 25-19

Highland Park def Creekview 25-18, 25-13, 25-12

Hockaday def All Saints 25-17, 25-17, 25-23

Joshua def Midlothian 25-17, 25-13, 22-25, 22-25, 15-11

Kennedale def LD Bell 25-16, 25-18, 25-8

Krum def Sanger 25-16, 25-15, 25-9

Lake Dallas def Little Elm 25-20, 25-15, 25-15

Lake Highlands def WT White 25-13, 25-10, 25-9

Lake Ridge def Cedar Hill 25-4, 25-9, 25-16

Lamar def YWLA 25-5, 25-9, 25-3

Liberty Christian def Nolan Catholic 25-20, 25-10, 25-13

Mansfield def Waxahachie 19-25, 25-16, 19-25, 25-20, 17-15

Marcus def Coppell 25-21, 25-19, 25-23

Martin def Sam Houston 25-7, 25-7, 25-12

McK. North def Decatur 22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-14

Melissa def Denison 25-17, 25-8, 25-16

Memorial def Frisco Centennial 25-17, 25-10, 25-15

Mes. Poteet def Lancaster 25-22, 25-17, 25-22

Newman def Conrad 25-13, 25-6, 25-19

Nimitz def MacArthur 25-16, 25-14, 25-19

Parish Episcopal def John Paul 25-21, 25-14, 25-23

Paschal def Arlington 25-22, 11-25, 25-20, 16-25, 15-12

Plano def Plano East 20-25, 24-26, 25-21, 25-23, 15-11

Plano West def McKinney 25-18, 25-20, 25-17

Ponder def Pilot Point 25-7, 15-25, 25-17, 25-19

Prince of Peace def TC-Cedar Hill 25-7, 25-16, 25-10

Prosper def McK. Boyd 22-25, 14-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-12

Ranchview def Faith Family 25-7, 25-3, 25-1

Richardson def Skyline 25-12, 25-14, 25-8

Rockwall-Heath def Rockwall 25-20, 25-20, 25-13

Sachse def North Garland 25-5, 25-14, 25-4

Seagoville def Spruce 25-12, 25-16, 25-8

SGP def Summit 25-23, 25-18, 25-22

SL Carroll def Fossil Ridge 25-13, 25-11, 25-15

South Hills def Wyatt 23-25, 25-22, 25-18, 17-25, 16-14

South Oak Cliff def Sunset 25-18, 22-25, 21-25, 25-18, 16-14

Southwest def Poly 19-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23, 15-13

TC-Addison def Midland Christian 23-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-16

The Colony def Ryan 26-24, 25-14, 25-23

Turnerr def Jefferson 25-11, 25-15, 25-18

Wakeland def Frisco 25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 22-25, 15-11

Weatherford def Euless Trinity 25-15, 25-17, 25-16

Wilson def Bryan Adams 25-8, 25-11, 25-11

Wylie East def Royse City 25-17, 25-23, 25-8

