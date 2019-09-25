High School Volleyball
Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball scores: Tuesday September 24, 2019
Please send scores to bgosset@star-telegram.com. Thank you!
Tuesday September 24
Argyle def Aledo 25-20, 25-15, 20-25, 25-21
Arl. Heights def Carter-Riverside 25-22, 25-17, 25-12
Birdville def Brewer 25-21, 25-17, 27-25
Bishop Lynch def Bishop Dunne 25-5, 25-21, 25-4
Boswell def Coll. Heritage 25-22, 25-19, 25-21
Brock def Boyd 19-25, 25-17, 25-21, 22-25, 15-11
Burleson def Legacy 25-16, 25-20, 25-18
Byron Nelson def Timber Creek 25-17, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19
Chisholm Trail def Azle 25-15, 25-19, 23-25, 25-14
Crowley def Arl. Seguin 25-14, 25-19, 24-26, 26-24
Denton def Braswell 25-5, 25-16, 25-13
DeSoto def Grand Prairie 25-17, 25-14, 25-19
Eaton def Keller Central 25-11, 25-21, 25-14
Flower Mound def Hebron 25-19, 25-12, 25-14
Frisco Liberty def Frisco Heritage 25-19, 25-17, 27-25
GP YWLA def Gateway Charter 25-5, 25-7, 25-3
Grapevine def Saginaw 25-16, 25-13, 25-17
Guyer def Keller 18-25, 25-18, 25-12, 25-19
Highland Park def Creekview 25-18, 25-13, 25-12
Hockaday def All Saints 25-17, 25-17, 25-23
Joshua def Midlothian 25-17, 25-13, 22-25, 22-25, 15-11
Kennedale def LD Bell 25-16, 25-18, 25-8
Krum def Sanger 25-16, 25-15, 25-9
Lake Dallas def Little Elm 25-20, 25-15, 25-15
Lake Highlands def WT White 25-13, 25-10, 25-9
Lake Ridge def Cedar Hill 25-4, 25-9, 25-16
Lamar def YWLA 25-5, 25-9, 25-3
Liberty Christian def Nolan Catholic 25-20, 25-10, 25-13
Mansfield def Waxahachie 19-25, 25-16, 19-25, 25-20, 17-15
Marcus def Coppell 25-21, 25-19, 25-23
Martin def Sam Houston 25-7, 25-7, 25-12
McK. North def Decatur 22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-14
Melissa def Denison 25-17, 25-8, 25-16
Memorial def Frisco Centennial 25-17, 25-10, 25-15
Mes. Poteet def Lancaster 25-22, 25-17, 25-22
Newman def Conrad 25-13, 25-6, 25-19
Nimitz def MacArthur 25-16, 25-14, 25-19
Parish Episcopal def John Paul 25-21, 25-14, 25-23
Paschal def Arlington 25-22, 11-25, 25-20, 16-25, 15-12
Plano def Plano East 20-25, 24-26, 25-21, 25-23, 15-11
Plano West def McKinney 25-18, 25-20, 25-17
Ponder def Pilot Point 25-7, 15-25, 25-17, 25-19
Prince of Peace def TC-Cedar Hill 25-7, 25-16, 25-10
Prosper def McK. Boyd 22-25, 14-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-12
Ranchview def Faith Family 25-7, 25-3, 25-1
Richardson def Skyline 25-12, 25-14, 25-8
Rockwall-Heath def Rockwall 25-20, 25-20, 25-13
Sachse def North Garland 25-5, 25-14, 25-4
Seagoville def Spruce 25-12, 25-16, 25-8
SGP def Summit 25-23, 25-18, 25-22
SL Carroll def Fossil Ridge 25-13, 25-11, 25-15
South Hills def Wyatt 23-25, 25-22, 25-18, 17-25, 16-14
South Oak Cliff def Sunset 25-18, 22-25, 21-25, 25-18, 16-14
Southwest def Poly 19-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23, 15-13
TC-Addison def Midland Christian 23-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-16
The Colony def Ryan 26-24, 25-14, 25-23
Turnerr def Jefferson 25-11, 25-15, 25-18
Wakeland def Frisco 25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 22-25, 15-11
Weatherford def Euless Trinity 25-15, 25-17, 25-16
Wilson def Bryan Adams 25-8, 25-11, 25-11
Wylie East def Royse City 25-17, 25-23, 25-8
