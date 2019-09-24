High School Volleyball
Top Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball games for September 24, 2019
Denton volleyball outlasts Northwest 3-1 in district play
Here is a look at the top DFW volleyball games for Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019.
1. Waxahachie at Mansfield, 5:30 pm
Indians 28-10, 3-0 District 7-6A; Tigers 31-5, 3-0
Players to watch: Ragan Ward (W), Lacy Mott (W), Mollie Blank (M), Katie Le (M)
Last meeting: Mansfield 2-0, Aug. 23, 2019
2. Hebron at Flower Mound, 6:30 pm
Hawks 21-11, 2-1 District 6-6A; Jaguars 27-3, 3-0
Players to watch: Nnedi Okammor (H), Kaylee Cox (FM), Sarah Martinez (FM)
Last meeting: Flower Mound 3-0, Oct. 19, 2018
3. Denton Guyer at Keller, 6:30 pm
Wildcats 21-6, 2-1 District 5-6A; Indians 18-16, 3-0
Players to watch: Brooke Slusser (G), Hailey Schneider (G), Taylor Polivka (K), Haylee Maxey (K)
Last meeting: Keller 3-1, Oct. 19, 2018
4. Prosper at McKinney Boyd, 6:30 pm
Eagles 14-7, 2-0 District 9-6A; Broncos 16-12, 2-1
Players to watch: Sami Jacobs (P), Darian Markham (MB)
Last meeting: Prosper 3-0, Oct. 12, 2018
5. Marcus at Coppell, 6:30 pm
Marauders 19-10, 3-0 District 6-6A; Cowgirls 20-13, 2-1
Players to watch: Maddie Meiner (M), Camryn Upshaw (M), Kinsey Bailey (C), Maci Watrous (C)
Last meeting: Coppell 3-1, Oct. 19, 2018
6. Colleyville Heritage at Boswell, 6:30 pm
Panthers 22-10, 3-0 District 7-5A; Pioneers 21-13, 2-1
Players to watch: Avery Cimperman (CH), Lindsey Houran (CH), Isabela Moore (B), Emily Ah Leong (B)
Last meeting: Heritage 3-0, Nov. 6, 2018
7. Aledo at Argyle, 6 pm
Non-district, Ladycats 17-14; Eagles 22-5
Players to watch: Daleigh Ellison (Al), Mattie Gantt (Al), Kassidy Reeves (Ar), Allie Jones (Ar)
Last meeting: Aledo 3-0, Sept. 18, 2018
8. Little Elm at Lake Dallas, 6:30 pm
Lobos 24-8, 1-1 District 8-5A; Falcons 17-14, 2-1
Players to watch: Kennadi Harris (LE), Jordan Johnson (LE), Caelyn Gunn (LD), Candace Collier (LD)
Last meeting: Lake Dallas 3-0, Oct. 12, 2018
9. Euless Trinity at Weatherford, 6 pm
Trojans 10-5, 3-0 District 3-6A; Kangaroos 22-12, 3-0
Players to watch: Andrea Malek (ET), Abbie Lane (W), Logan Loran (W)
Last meeting: Weatherford 3-0, Oct. 19, 2018
10. Brock at Boyd, 5:30 pm
Eagles 25-5, 3-0 District 7-3A; Yellowjackets 19-4, 3-0
Players to watch: Jessie Steele (Br), Kealey Dent (Br), Laney Pellegrini (Bo), Ashley Fouts (Bo)
Last meeting: Boyd 3-0, Oct. 5, 2018
