Fort Worth-area high school volleyball rankings - September 24, 2019

Denton volleyball outlasts Northwest 3-1 in district play Liberty commit Taylor Thomas posted 21 kills and 27 digs as the Broncos beat the Texans in District 8-5A. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Liberty commit Taylor Thomas posted 21 kills and 27 digs as the Broncos beat the Texans in District 8-5A.

Some movement this week in the area volleyball rankings.

Mansfield and Lake Ridge flipped spots as the Eagles suffered a loss to Waxahachie. Burleson and Eaton flipped as the Elks went 2-0 while the Eagles went 0-2.

If you need to update records, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com.

Here is a look at the new Fort Worth area Top 10:

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

1. Byron Nelson (33-1), Previous (1): Sweeps over Carroll and Eaton. Next game vs. Timber Creek

2. Mansfield (31-5), Previous (3): Sweeps over DeSoto and Summit. Next game vs. Waxahachie

3. Lake Ridge (30-5), Previous (2): Win over SGP, lost to Waxahachie. Next game vs. Cedar Hill

4. Carroll (20-8), Previous (4): Win over Timber Creek, lost to Byron Nelson. Next game vs. Fossil Ridge

5. Burleson (26-4), Previous (6): Sweeps over Timberview and Arlington Seguin. Next game vs. Legacy

6. Eaton (24-7), Previous (5): Losses to Keller, Byron Nelson. Next game vs. Keller Central

7. Boswell (21-13), Previous (7): Sweeps over Brewer and Chisholm Trail. Next game vs. Coll. Heritage

8. Birdville (26-9), Previous (8): Win over Saginaw, lost to Coll. Heritage. Next game vs. Chisholm Trail

9. Weatherford (21-11), Previous (9): Wins over Mid. Heritage and Richland. Next game vs. Euless Trinity

10. Martin (22-6), Previous (10): Win over North Crowley, lost to Lovejoy. Next game vs. Sam Houston

On the fence: Coll. Heritage, Grapevine