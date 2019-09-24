High School Volleyball
Fort Worth-area high school volleyball rankings - September 24, 2019
Denton volleyball outlasts Northwest 3-1 in district play
Some movement this week in the area volleyball rankings.
Mansfield and Lake Ridge flipped spots as the Eagles suffered a loss to Waxahachie. Burleson and Eaton flipped as the Elks went 2-0 while the Eagles went 0-2.
Here is a look at the new Fort Worth area Top 10:
1. Byron Nelson (33-1), Previous (1): Sweeps over Carroll and Eaton. Next game vs. Timber Creek
2. Mansfield (31-5), Previous (3): Sweeps over DeSoto and Summit. Next game vs. Waxahachie
3. Lake Ridge (30-5), Previous (2): Win over SGP, lost to Waxahachie. Next game vs. Cedar Hill
4. Carroll (20-8), Previous (4): Win over Timber Creek, lost to Byron Nelson. Next game vs. Fossil Ridge
5. Burleson (26-4), Previous (6): Sweeps over Timberview and Arlington Seguin. Next game vs. Legacy
6. Eaton (24-7), Previous (5): Losses to Keller, Byron Nelson. Next game vs. Keller Central
7. Boswell (21-13), Previous (7): Sweeps over Brewer and Chisholm Trail. Next game vs. Coll. Heritage
8. Birdville (26-9), Previous (8): Win over Saginaw, lost to Coll. Heritage. Next game vs. Chisholm Trail
9. Weatherford (21-11), Previous (9): Wins over Mid. Heritage and Richland. Next game vs. Euless Trinity
10. Martin (22-6), Previous (10): Win over North Crowley, lost to Lovejoy. Next game vs. Sam Houston
On the fence: Coll. Heritage, Grapevine
