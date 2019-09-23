Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball player, team of the week - Sept. 23, 2019

Denton volleyball outlasts Northwest 3-1 in district play Liberty commit Taylor Thomas posted 21 kills and 27 digs as the Broncos beat the Texans in District 8-5A. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Liberty commit Taylor Thomas posted 21 kills and 27 digs as the Broncos beat the Texans in District 8-5A.

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball player and team of the week for Sept. 16-20, 2019.

Nominees for player of the week come from Denton, Little Elm, Waxahachie and Colleyville Heritage.

Team of the Week nominees are Legacy, Waxahachie and Frisco Reedy.

Winners will be announced on Wednesday.

If you would like to nominate a player and team of the week, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com by Sunday.

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball player of the week Taylor Thomas, Denton: Averaged 20.5 kills and 29.5 digs Avery Cimperman, Coll. Heritage: 28 kills in a 3-2 win over Birdville Ragan Ward, Waxahachie: 44 assists, 13 digs in upset over Lake Ridge Kennedi Harris, Little Elm: 25 kills, 2 aces, 4 blocks, 8 digs in 3-2 comeback vs Braswell Created with