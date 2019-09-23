High School Volleyball
Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball player, team of the week - Sept. 23, 2019
Denton volleyball outlasts Northwest 3-1 in district play
Up Next
Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball player and team of the week for Sept. 16-20, 2019.
Nominees for player of the week come from Denton, Little Elm, Waxahachie and Colleyville Heritage.
Team of the Week nominees are Legacy, Waxahachie and Frisco Reedy.
Winners will be announced on Wednesday.
If you would like to nominate a player and team of the week, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com by Sunday.
Comments