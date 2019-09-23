High School Volleyball

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball player, team of the week - Sept. 23, 2019

Denton volleyball outlasts Northwest 3-1 in district play

Liberty commit Taylor Thomas posted 21 kills and 27 digs as the Broncos beat the Texans in District 8-5A. By
Up Next
Liberty commit Taylor Thomas posted 21 kills and 27 digs as the Broncos beat the Texans in District 8-5A. By

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball player and team of the week for Sept. 16-20, 2019.

Nominees for player of the week come from Denton, Little Elm, Waxahachie and Colleyville Heritage.

Team of the Week nominees are Legacy, Waxahachie and Frisco Reedy.

Winners will be announced on Wednesday.

If you would like to nominate a player and team of the week, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com by Sunday.

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball player of the week
Taylor Thomas, Denton: Averaged 20.5 kills and 29.5 digs
Avery Cimperman, Coll. Heritage: 28 kills in a 3-2 win over Birdville
Ragan Ward, Waxahachie: 44 assists, 13 digs in upset over Lake Ridge
Kennedi Harris, Little Elm: 25 kills, 2 aces, 4 blocks, 8 digs in 3-2 comeback vs Braswell
Created with Online Quizmaker

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball team of the week
Waxahachie: Indians upset 6A No. 3 Lake Ridge 3-1
Legacy: Gave head coach Amanda Shingleton 300th career win
Reedy: Erased 0-2 deficit to beat Wakeland 3-2

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
  Comments  