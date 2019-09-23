High School Volleyball
Fort Worth area high school volleyball district standings - Sept. 23, 2019
Denton volleyball outlasts Northwest 3-1 in district play
Texas high school volleyball district standings as of Monday.
If your school isn’t on the list, please make sure MaxPreps is updated.
Please send any corrections to bgosset@star-telegram.com.
3-6A
Trinity 3-0
Central 2-0
Weatherford 2-0
Haltom 1-2
Richland 1-2
Abilene 0-2
LD Bell 0-3
4-6A
Martin 6-0
Arlington 5-1
Lamar 4-2
Paschal 4-2
North Crowley 3-3
Trimble Tech 3-3
Bowie 2-5
YWLA 1-5
Sam Houston 0-7
5-6A
Byron Nelson 3-0
Keller 3-0
Guyer 2-1
Carroll 2-1
Timber Creek 1-2
Central 1-2
Eaton 0-3
Fossil Ridge 0-3
6-6A
Flower Mound 3-0
Marcus 3-0
Coppell 2-1
Hebron 2-1
Nimitz 1-2
MacArthur 1-2
Irving 0-3
Lewisville 0-3
7-6A
Mansfield 3-0
Waxahachie 3-0
Lake Ridge 2-1
Summit 1-2
DeSoto 1-2
SGP 1-2
Grand Prairie 1-2
Cedar Hill 0-3
5-5A
Burleson 3-0
Granbury 3-0
Legacy 2-1
Everman 2-1
Crowley 1-2
Centennial 1-2
Seguin 0-3
Timberview 0-3
6-5A
Arlington Heights 3-0
North Side 2-1
Carter-Riverside 2-1
Eastern Hills 1-0*
Wyatt 1-1*
Poly 0-1*
Southwest 0-2*
South Hills 0-3
7-5A
Grapevine 3-0
Heritage 3-0
Boswell 2-1
Birdville 2-1
Saginaw 1-2
Chisholm Trail 1-2
Brewer 0-3
Azle 0-3
8-5A
Denton 3-0
Northwest 2-1
Lake Dallas 2-1
Little Elm 1-1
The Colony 1-2
Braswell 0-2
Ryan 0-2
14-5A
Red Oak 3-0
Midlothian 2-0
Joshua 2-1
Ennis 2-1
Corsicana 0-2
Cleburne 0-2
University 0-3
9-4A
Kennedale 3-0
Castleberry 2-1
Benbrook 1-1
DHJ 1-1
Lake Worth 1-1
Western Hills 1-2
Dunbar 0-3
7-3A
Brock 3-0
Boyd 3-0
Tolar 2-1
Paradise 2-1
Breckendridge 1-2
Peaster 1-2
Millsap 0-3
Jacksboro 0-3
