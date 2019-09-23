Fort Worth area high school volleyball district standings - Sept. 23, 2019

Denton volleyball outlasts Northwest 3-1 in district play Liberty commit Taylor Thomas posted 21 kills and 27 digs as the Broncos beat the Texans in District 8-5A. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Liberty commit Taylor Thomas posted 21 kills and 27 digs as the Broncos beat the Texans in District 8-5A.

Texas high school volleyball district standings as of Monday.

If your school isn’t on the list, please make sure MaxPreps is updated.

Please send any corrections to bgosset@star-telegram.com.

3-6A

Trinity 3-0

Central 2-0

Weatherford 2-0

Haltom 1-2

Richland 1-2

Abilene 0-2

LD Bell 0-3

4-6A

Martin 6-0

Arlington 5-1

Lamar 4-2

Paschal 4-2

North Crowley 3-3

Trimble Tech 3-3

Bowie 2-5

YWLA 1-5

Sam Houston 0-7

5-6A

Byron Nelson 3-0

Keller 3-0

Guyer 2-1

Carroll 2-1

Timber Creek 1-2

Central 1-2

Eaton 0-3

Fossil Ridge 0-3

6-6A

Flower Mound 3-0

Marcus 3-0

Coppell 2-1

Hebron 2-1

Nimitz 1-2

MacArthur 1-2

Irving 0-3

Lewisville 0-3

7-6A

Mansfield 3-0

Waxahachie 3-0

Lake Ridge 2-1

Summit 1-2

DeSoto 1-2

SGP 1-2

Grand Prairie 1-2

Cedar Hill 0-3

5-5A

Burleson 3-0

Granbury 3-0

Legacy 2-1

Everman 2-1

Crowley 1-2

Centennial 1-2

Seguin 0-3

Timberview 0-3

6-5A

Arlington Heights 3-0

North Side 2-1

Carter-Riverside 2-1

Eastern Hills 1-0*

Wyatt 1-1*

Poly 0-1*

Southwest 0-2*

South Hills 0-3

7-5A

Grapevine 3-0

Heritage 3-0

Boswell 2-1

Birdville 2-1

Saginaw 1-2

Chisholm Trail 1-2

Brewer 0-3

Azle 0-3

8-5A

Denton 3-0

Northwest 2-1

Lake Dallas 2-1

Little Elm 1-1

The Colony 1-2

Braswell 0-2

Ryan 0-2

14-5A

Red Oak 3-0

Midlothian 2-0

Joshua 2-1

Ennis 2-1

Corsicana 0-2

Cleburne 0-2

University 0-3

9-4A

Kennedale 3-0

Castleberry 2-1

Benbrook 1-1

DHJ 1-1

Lake Worth 1-1

Western Hills 1-2

Dunbar 0-3

7-3A

Brock 3-0

Boyd 3-0

Tolar 2-1

Paradise 2-1

Breckendridge 1-2

Peaster 1-2

Millsap 0-3

Jacksboro 0-3