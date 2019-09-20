Mansfield Legacy volleyball coach Amanda Shingleton wins 300th career game

Amanda Shingleton in a huddle with Mansfield Legacy The Rider Online

Mansfield Legacy head volleyball coach Amanda Shingleton won her 300th career game after her Broncos defeated Everman at home on Friday night.

Shingleton is in her 13th season coaching and eighth with Legacy, where she has won 155 matches.

She won No. 299 on Tuesday over Arlington Seguin, where she got her start as a head coach.

At Seguin, Shingleton took the Cougars to the 4A Region 1 tournament, the program’s deepest playoff run in 2008. They went 27-15 that season and followed with a 32-8 record and a share of the district title in 2009.

That year she was named district coach of the year.

Legacy has gone to the playoffs five of seven seasons under Shingleton, including back-to-back trips the regional quarterfinals in 2014 and 2015.

The Broncos went 28-18 last season, third in district, and reached the second round.

Shingleton was a standout player at Arlington, where she’s in the school’s hall of fame. A graduate of 1997, the Colts reached the playoffs all four years and went to the regional quarters three times.

She continued her career at Arkansas for three seasons before finishing at East Carolina, where she led the team in kills during the 2001 season.