Watch as Justin Northwest sophomore uses her foot to score volleyball point vs. Denton

Northwest volleyball in action at the NISD tournament. Special to the Star-Telegram

Justin Northwest sophomore outside hitter Makenna Miller leads the team in kills this season with 270.

Miller posted a team-high 12 kills on Tuesday during the Texans’ home match against Denton. One of her points came the unconventional way.

During a rally in the second set, Miller uses her foot to keep the ball off the court. It goes over the net and drops between two Denton players for the score.

Northwest went on to win the set, but fell to the Broncos 3-1.

WATCH