Arlington senior named DFW volleyball player of the week; Argyle wins team of the week

Argyle volleyball defeated Sanger at home, Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019. Friday Night Glory

After recording her first career 20-kill, 15-dig performance on Friday vs. Lamar, Arlington senior Sydney Niederhaus was voted Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball player of the week.

Niederhaus put in a season-high 27 kills (second most of her career) and 16 digs as the Colts defeated Lamar 3-2. She received 45 percent of the votes (405) and beat out Byron Nelson’s Skyler McKinnon (281) and Kennedale’s Lilly Rychlik (211).

Argyle, which came off a championship in the Winter Park Showcase in Florida, was voted team of the week. The Eagles, who beat Sanger on Tuesday, received 60 percent of the votes. Southlake Carroll and Granbury were also nominated.

Eagles are bringing home the GOLD from Florida! #1 out of 40 teams this weekend! Here is game point #TEAMOVERme #battle #screamingeagles 20-5 pic.twitter.com/GDmpOsANyA — Argyle Eagle VBALL (@ArgyleVball) September 14, 2019

Past winners

Players

Gia Santini, Byron Nelson

Kaley Brubaker, Saginaw

Team

Northwest

Saginaw

