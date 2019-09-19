Flower Mound, Byron Nelson volleyball ranked here in latest MaxPreps national Top 25

Luper siblings ready for football, volleyball season at area schools Chance Luper and Charitie Luper have always been competitive. Now, they get ready to take that edge to the football field or the volleyball court at their Fort Worth area schools. Their father, Curtis Luper, is the running backs coach at TCU. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chance Luper and Charitie Luper have always been competitive. Now, they get ready to take that edge to the football field or the volleyball court at their Fort Worth area schools. Their father, Curtis Luper, is the running backs coach at TCU.

Defending 6A state champ Flower Mound and current 6A No. 1 Byron Nelson remained in the top 5 this week in the latest Maxpreps national high school volleyball top 25 rankings.

The Jaguars (25-3) are No. 4 while the Bobcats (32-1) are one behind at No. 5.

California team Redondo Union, which beat Byron Nelson to win the Ann Kang Invitational in Hawaii dropped from its No. 1 position to No. 3 after losing its first game, 3-0 to Torrey Pines (San Diego).

Mater Dei (Calif.) is the new No. 1 team.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Plano West comes in at No. 17 while Lovejoy is No. 23.

Top 25

1. Mater Dei

2. Assumption (Kentucky)

3. Redondo Union

4. FLOWER MOUND

5. BYRON NELSON

6. Green Hope (NC)

7. New Castle (Indiana)

8. Padua Francisan (Ohio)

9. Marymount (Calif.)

10. Torrey Pines

11. Ursuline Academy (Ohio)

12. Cathedral Catholic (Calif.)

13. Xavier College Prep (Arizona)

14. Yorktown (Indiana)

15. Papillion-LaVista (Neb.)

16. THE WOODLANDS

17. PLANO WEST

18. Marist (Chicago)

19. Sterling (Illinois)

20. FORT BEND RIDGE POINT

21. Cedar Falls (Iowa)

22. Benet Academy (Illinois)

23. LUCAS LOVEJOY

24. Christian (Michigan)

25. Alpharetta (Georgia)