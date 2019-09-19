High School Volleyball
Flower Mound, Byron Nelson volleyball ranked here in latest MaxPreps national Top 25
Defending 6A state champ Flower Mound and current 6A No. 1 Byron Nelson remained in the top 5 this week in the latest Maxpreps national high school volleyball top 25 rankings.
The Jaguars (25-3) are No. 4 while the Bobcats (32-1) are one behind at No. 5.
California team Redondo Union, which beat Byron Nelson to win the Ann Kang Invitational in Hawaii dropped from its No. 1 position to No. 3 after losing its first game, 3-0 to Torrey Pines (San Diego).
Mater Dei (Calif.) is the new No. 1 team.
Plano West comes in at No. 17 while Lovejoy is No. 23.
Top 25
1. Mater Dei
2. Assumption (Kentucky)
3. Redondo Union
4. FLOWER MOUND
5. BYRON NELSON
6. Green Hope (NC)
7. New Castle (Indiana)
8. Padua Francisan (Ohio)
9. Marymount (Calif.)
10. Torrey Pines
11. Ursuline Academy (Ohio)
12. Cathedral Catholic (Calif.)
13. Xavier College Prep (Arizona)
14. Yorktown (Indiana)
15. Papillion-LaVista (Neb.)
16. THE WOODLANDS
17. PLANO WEST
18. Marist (Chicago)
19. Sterling (Illinois)
20. FORT BEND RIDGE POINT
21. Cedar Falls (Iowa)
22. Benet Academy (Illinois)
23. LUCAS LOVEJOY
24. Christian (Michigan)
25. Alpharetta (Georgia)
