High School Volleyball

Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball scores: Tuesday September 17, 2019

Luper siblings ready for football, volleyball season at area schools

Chance Luper and Charitie Luper have always been competitive. Now, they get ready to take that edge to the football field or the volleyball court at their Fort Worth area schools. Their father, Curtis Luper, is the running backs coach at TCU. By
Up Next
Chance Luper and Charitie Luper have always been competitive. Now, they get ready to take that edge to the football field or the volleyball court at their Fort Worth area schools. Their father, Curtis Luper, is the running backs coach at TCU. By

Please send scores to bgosset@star-telegram.com. Thank you!

Tuesday September 17

Allen def McKinney 25-23, 25-23, 25-20

Argyle def Sanger 25-17, 21-25, 25-17, 25-13

Arl. Heights def North Side 25-14, 25-18, 25-12

Boswell def Brewer 25-13, 25-8, 25-7

Burleson def Timberview 28-26, 25-13, 25-12

Byron Nelson def Carroll 25-13, 27-25, 26-24

Carter-Riverside def South Hills 25-19, 21-25, 25-18, 17-25, 15-11

Coll. Heriitage def Birdville 26-28, 26-24, 25-21, 21-25, 15-11

Coppell def Lewisville 25-10, 25-18, 25-21

Denton def Northwest 25-18, 18-25, 25-23, 25-23

Everman def Crowley 25-22, 21-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-13

Frisco Centennial def Lone Star 25-16, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23

Frisco Liberty def Frisco 25-22, 25-19, 26-24

Granbury def Burl. Centennial 25-13, 25-10, 25-19

Grapevine def Chisholm Trail 25-18, 25-16, 25-12

Guyer def Timber Creek 25-22, 25-17, 25-16

Hillcrest def North Dallas 25-18, 25-19, 25-19

Joshua def Waco University 25-12, 25-9, 25-17

Keller def Eaton 25-17, 25-22, 25-23

Keller Central def Fossil Ridge 25-15, 25-9, 25-21

Kennedale def Diamond Hill-Jarvis 25-3, 25-10, 25-11

Kaufman def Terrell 25-15, 25-7, 25-12

Lake Highlands def Duncanville 21-25, 25-11, 27-25, 31-29

Lebanon Trail def Frisco Heritage 25-12, 25-21, 25-22

Legacy def Arl. Seguin 25-16, 25-16, 25-19

Little Elm def Braswell 22-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-11

Lovejoy def Aledo 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-15

Mansfield def DeSoto 25-14, 25-22, 25-18

Martin def North Crowley 25-8, 25-13, 25-12

Paschal def Trimble Tech 25-22, 25-10, 25-10

Pearce def Berkner 25-23, 25-15, 25-16

Pinkston def Roosevelt 25-21, 25-16, 25-15

Plano West def Plano 25-11, 25-14, 25-23

Poteet def West Mesquite 25-18, 25-5, 25-20

Prosper def Plano East 25-19, 25-23, 25-15

Red Oak def Ennis 25-19, 25-12, 25-17

Reedy def Wakeland 17-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-20, 18-16

Richardson def Molina 25-5, 25-9, 25-12

Rockwall def Horn 25-10, 25-13, 25-13

Rockwall-Heath def Mesquite 25-8, 25-10, 25-4

Ryan def Sherman 25-17, 15-25, 25-21, 25-18

Sachse def Rowlett 25-10, 25-13, 25-12

Saginaw def Azle 25-22, 23-25, 25-15, 25-21

Summit def Cedar Hill 25-23, 25-16, 25-12

Trinity def Haltom 25-14, 25-23, 25-21

Waxahachie def Lake Ridge 25-19, 26-28, 25-14, 25-20

Weatherford def Mid. Heritage 25-18, 23-25, 25-15, 25-16

Wyatt def Southwest 25-22, 25-9, 25-22

Wylie def South Garland 25-7, 25-7, 25-11

  Comments  