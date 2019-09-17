High School Volleyball
Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball scores: Tuesday September 17, 2019
Please send scores to bgosset@star-telegram.com. Thank you!
Tuesday September 17
Allen def McKinney 25-23, 25-23, 25-20
Argyle def Sanger 25-17, 21-25, 25-17, 25-13
Arl. Heights def North Side 25-14, 25-18, 25-12
Boswell def Brewer 25-13, 25-8, 25-7
Burleson def Timberview 28-26, 25-13, 25-12
Byron Nelson def Carroll 25-13, 27-25, 26-24
Carter-Riverside def South Hills 25-19, 21-25, 25-18, 17-25, 15-11
Coll. Heriitage def Birdville 26-28, 26-24, 25-21, 21-25, 15-11
Coppell def Lewisville 25-10, 25-18, 25-21
Denton def Northwest 25-18, 18-25, 25-23, 25-23
Everman def Crowley 25-22, 21-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-13
Frisco Centennial def Lone Star 25-16, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23
Frisco Liberty def Frisco 25-22, 25-19, 26-24
Granbury def Burl. Centennial 25-13, 25-10, 25-19
Grapevine def Chisholm Trail 25-18, 25-16, 25-12
Guyer def Timber Creek 25-22, 25-17, 25-16
Hillcrest def North Dallas 25-18, 25-19, 25-19
Joshua def Waco University 25-12, 25-9, 25-17
Keller def Eaton 25-17, 25-22, 25-23
Keller Central def Fossil Ridge 25-15, 25-9, 25-21
Kennedale def Diamond Hill-Jarvis 25-3, 25-10, 25-11
Kaufman def Terrell 25-15, 25-7, 25-12
Lake Highlands def Duncanville 21-25, 25-11, 27-25, 31-29
Lebanon Trail def Frisco Heritage 25-12, 25-21, 25-22
Legacy def Arl. Seguin 25-16, 25-16, 25-19
Little Elm def Braswell 22-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-11
Lovejoy def Aledo 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-15
Mansfield def DeSoto 25-14, 25-22, 25-18
Martin def North Crowley 25-8, 25-13, 25-12
Paschal def Trimble Tech 25-22, 25-10, 25-10
Pearce def Berkner 25-23, 25-15, 25-16
Pinkston def Roosevelt 25-21, 25-16, 25-15
Plano West def Plano 25-11, 25-14, 25-23
Poteet def West Mesquite 25-18, 25-5, 25-20
Prosper def Plano East 25-19, 25-23, 25-15
Red Oak def Ennis 25-19, 25-12, 25-17
Reedy def Wakeland 17-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-20, 18-16
Richardson def Molina 25-5, 25-9, 25-12
Rockwall def Horn 25-10, 25-13, 25-13
Rockwall-Heath def Mesquite 25-8, 25-10, 25-4
Ryan def Sherman 25-17, 15-25, 25-21, 25-18
Sachse def Rowlett 25-10, 25-13, 25-12
Saginaw def Azle 25-22, 23-25, 25-15, 25-21
Summit def Cedar Hill 25-23, 25-16, 25-12
Trinity def Haltom 25-14, 25-23, 25-21
Waxahachie def Lake Ridge 25-19, 26-28, 25-14, 25-20
Weatherford def Mid. Heritage 25-18, 23-25, 25-15, 25-16
Wyatt def Southwest 25-22, 25-9, 25-22
Wylie def South Garland 25-7, 25-7, 25-11
