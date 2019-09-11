High School Volleyball

Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball scores: Tuesday September 10, 2019

Tuesday September 10

Aledo def Midlothian 25-14, 25-13, 25-16

Allen def Rowlett 25-13, 25-19, 25-16

Argyle def Northwest 25-13, 25-17, 25-20

Arlington def Trimble Tech 25-8, 25-20, 25-13

Arl. Bowie def Arl. Sam Houston 25-23, 25-15, 24-26, 25-19

Arl. Lamar def Euless Trinity 25-17, 25-13, 25-21

Arl. Seguin def West Mesquite 29-27, 25-10, 25-8

Azle def Crowley 25-18, 25-22, 25-21

Benbrook def Alvarado 25-10, 18-25, 25-12, 23-25, 15-8

Boswell def Kennedale 25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 25-20

Burleson def Glen Rose 25-12, 25-11, 25-21

Burl. Centennial def Summit 25-11, 25-18, 25-15

Byron Nelson def Lovejoy 26-24, 28-26, 25-17

Carter-Riverside def Diamond Hill-Jarvis 25-15, 19-25, 25-27, 25-21, 15-13

Creekview def Ryan 25-18, 23-25, 25-22, 27-29, 15-9

Country Day def South Hills 25-15, 25-10, 25-20

DeSoto def Lakeview Centennial 21-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-21

Eaton def Birdville 22-25, 25-12, 25-12, 25-16

Flower Mound def Guyer 25-19, 25-11, 25-23

Frisco Centennial def Frisco 25-15, 25-15, 25-22

Frisco Liberty def Memorial 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14

Granbury def Mid. Heritage 25-22, 17-25, 25-23, 25-22

Grand Prairie YWLA def Eastern Hills 25-27, 23-25, 25-13, 25-17, 15-8

Grapevine def Coppell 25-20, 28-26, 25-21

Highland Park def Rockwall-Heath 25-18, 25-21, 25-19

Joshua def Godley 25-13, 21-25, 25-21, 25-14

Lake Ridge def Red Oak 21-25, 25-13, 25-21, 20-25, 15-6

LD Bell def MacArthur 22-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20

Lebanon Trail def Wakeland 29-27, 21-25, 25-15, 26-24

Liberty Christian def Ursuline 25-18, 25-17, 15-25, 25-16

Little Elm def Newman Smith 25-17, 25-20, 24-26, 25-9

Mansfield def Timberview 25-14, 25-9, 25-14

Martin def Paschal 25-16, 25-9, 25-15

McKinney def Wylie 22-25, 17-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-11

McKinney Boyd def Rockwall 25-14, 25-19, 25-15

McKinney North def Cleburne 25-13, 25-10, 25-14

North Garland def North Mesquite 25-13, 25-20, 12-25, 25-13

Prosper def Keller 25-21, 27-25, 24-26, 25-18

Richland def Keller Central 26-24, 21-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-12

Sachse def Hebron 25-19, 26-24, 17-25, 25-21

The Colony def Naaman Forest 24-26, 25-14, 25-10, 25-20

Timber Creek def Lake Worth 25-7, 25-7, 25-13

Wylie East def North Forney 25-19, 25-17, 26-24

