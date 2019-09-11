High School Volleyball
Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball scores: Tuesday September 10, 2019
Tuesday September 10
Aledo def Midlothian 25-14, 25-13, 25-16
Allen def Rowlett 25-13, 25-19, 25-16
Argyle def Northwest 25-13, 25-17, 25-20
Arlington def Trimble Tech 25-8, 25-20, 25-13
Arl. Bowie def Arl. Sam Houston 25-23, 25-15, 24-26, 25-19
Arl. Lamar def Euless Trinity 25-17, 25-13, 25-21
Arl. Seguin def West Mesquite 29-27, 25-10, 25-8
Azle def Crowley 25-18, 25-22, 25-21
Benbrook def Alvarado 25-10, 18-25, 25-12, 23-25, 15-8
Boswell def Kennedale 25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 25-20
Burleson def Glen Rose 25-12, 25-11, 25-21
Burl. Centennial def Summit 25-11, 25-18, 25-15
Byron Nelson def Lovejoy 26-24, 28-26, 25-17
Carter-Riverside def Diamond Hill-Jarvis 25-15, 19-25, 25-27, 25-21, 15-13
Creekview def Ryan 25-18, 23-25, 25-22, 27-29, 15-9
Country Day def South Hills 25-15, 25-10, 25-20
DeSoto def Lakeview Centennial 21-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-21
Eaton def Birdville 22-25, 25-12, 25-12, 25-16
Flower Mound def Guyer 25-19, 25-11, 25-23
Frisco Centennial def Frisco 25-15, 25-15, 25-22
Frisco Liberty def Memorial 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14
Granbury def Mid. Heritage 25-22, 17-25, 25-23, 25-22
Grand Prairie YWLA def Eastern Hills 25-27, 23-25, 25-13, 25-17, 15-8
Grapevine def Coppell 25-20, 28-26, 25-21
Highland Park def Rockwall-Heath 25-18, 25-21, 25-19
Joshua def Godley 25-13, 21-25, 25-21, 25-14
Lake Ridge def Red Oak 21-25, 25-13, 25-21, 20-25, 15-6
LD Bell def MacArthur 22-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20
Lebanon Trail def Wakeland 29-27, 21-25, 25-15, 26-24
Liberty Christian def Ursuline 25-18, 25-17, 15-25, 25-16
Little Elm def Newman Smith 25-17, 25-20, 24-26, 25-9
Mansfield def Timberview 25-14, 25-9, 25-14
Martin def Paschal 25-16, 25-9, 25-15
McKinney def Wylie 22-25, 17-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-11
McKinney Boyd def Rockwall 25-14, 25-19, 25-15
McKinney North def Cleburne 25-13, 25-10, 25-14
North Garland def North Mesquite 25-13, 25-20, 12-25, 25-13
Prosper def Keller 25-21, 27-25, 24-26, 25-18
Richland def Keller Central 26-24, 21-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-12
Sachse def Hebron 25-19, 26-24, 17-25, 25-21
The Colony def Naaman Forest 24-26, 25-14, 25-10, 25-20
Timber Creek def Lake Worth 25-7, 25-7, 25-13
Wylie East def North Forney 25-19, 25-17, 26-24
