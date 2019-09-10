High School Volleyball
Top 5 high school volleyball games to watch in Dallas-Fort Worth, Sept. 10, 2019
Here are the top 5 volleyball games to watch in DFW on Tuesday night.
1. Byron Nelson (27-1) at Lovejoy (29-4)
It’s the battle of the No. 1 teams in the state when the Bobcats and Leopards tip off at 6:30 p.m.
Byron Nelson’s Paige Flickinger (LSU commit) is in the top 10 among the Fort Worth area in total kills this season. Skyler McKinnon (Harding) returned from a concussion last week as the Bobcats continue to play without UCLA commit Charitie Luper (injury). Junior setter Payton Chamberlain is No. 2 in assists.
The Bobcats are the top-ranked team in Class 6A, according to the Texas Girls Coaches Association while Lovejoy is No. 1 in 5A. Sophomore setter Averi Carlson was MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year in 2018.
Byron Nelson is 1-0 vs. Lovejoy this season, winning the Northwest ISD Classic title game 25-20, 25-16 on Aug. 17.
2. Guyer (19-4) at Flower Mound (22-3)
The Wildcats and Jaguars meet for the first time since the 2018 bi-district round. Tip off is set for 6:30 p.m.
Flower Mound, the defending 6A state champs, knocked out Guyer in the opening round last season in straight sets, 25-17, 25-21, 27-25. Kaylee Cox and Angelique Cyr combined for 19 kills, 5 aces, 9 blocks and 22 digs.
Caroline Dykes posted 16 assists and Sarah Martinez added 29 digs. All four have returned.
Guyer will send out three Division I commits in Brooke Slusser (Alabama), Jordyn Williams (Kentucky) and Hailey Schneider (Arkansas). The Wildcats are No. 13 in 6A, Jags are No. 2.
3. Eaton (23-4) at Birdville (24-7)
Another state-ranked matchup as the Eagles travel to face the Hawks at 6:30 p.m. They split the season series last year with each team winning in straight sets. Eaton won during tournament play.
The Eagles, who started the season with a school-record 16-0 mark, is No. 16 in 6A. Birdville is No. 13 in 5A.
Birdville is coming off its best season with a trip to the 5A Region 1 final last season. Sophomore Maya Duckworth was named all-area newcomer of the year in 2018 after setting a program record with kills in a season.
Eaton setter Addie Ortman is No. 8 in assists in the area.
4. Sachse (25-7) at Hebron (19-9)
The Mustangs take on the Hawks at 6:30 p.m. Sachse enters at No. 17 in 6A.
Sachse has seven losses, but four have come against a team currently in the TGCA top 25, including two against Lovejoy. Hebron defeated the Mustangs last year in Plano, 25-19, 25-23.
Hawks’ hitter Nnedi Okammor is committed to Florida.
5. Lebanon Trail (17-7) at Wakeland (15-8)
The 10-team District 9-5A is well underway and the 3-0 Trail Blazers will visit the 2-1 Wolverines at 6:30 p.m. The teams split last season’s series with Lebanon Trail winning 3-2 and Wakeland winning 3-1.
Lebanon Trail has won 6 straight while Wakeland comes in having won 7 of its last 8.
