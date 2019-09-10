High School Volleyball
Fort Worth-area high school volleyball rankings - September 10, 2019
No change this week in the volleyball top 10.
But things could move next week as key matchups take place on Tuesday, Sept 10.
Two top 10 games will tip off with Eaton at Birdville and Carroll at Weatherford.
Here is a look at the new Fort Worth area Top 10:
1. Byron Nelson (27-1), Previous (1): Win over Grapevine. Next game vs. Lovejoy
2. Lake Ridge (27-4), Previous (2): Win over Duncanville. Next game vs. Red Oak
3. Mansfield (27-5), Previous (3): Wins over Kennedale and Granbury. Next game vs. Timberview
4. Carroll (19-7), Previous (4): Win over Aledo, Lost to 6A No. 6 Plano West. Next game vs. Weatherford
5. Eaton (23-4), Previous (5): Wins over Boswell and Trinity. Next game vs. Birdville
6. Burleson (22-4), Previous (6): Wins Joshua and Midlothian. Next game vs. Glen Rose
7. Boswell (18-12), Previous (7): Lost to 6A No. 19 Eaton. Next game vs. Kennedale
8. Birdville (24-7), Previous (8): Wins over Ryan and LD Bell. Next game vs. Eaton
9. Weatherford (18-10), Previous (9): Losses to Aledo and 6A No. 5 Guyer. Next game vs. Carroll
10. Martin (19-5), Previous (10): Wins over Arlington and Bowie. Next game vs. Paschal
