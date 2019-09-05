Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball player and team of the week - Sept. 5, 2019

Luper siblings ready for football, volleyball season at area schools Chance Luper and Charitie Luper have always been competitive. Now, they get ready to take that edge to the football field or the volleyball court at their Fort Worth area schools. Their father, Curtis Luper, is the running backs coach at TCU. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chance Luper and Charitie Luper have always been competitive. Now, they get ready to take that edge to the football field or the volleyball court at their Fort Worth area schools. Their father, Curtis Luper, is the running backs coach at TCU.

Timber Creek senior hitter Sydney Sherlock won the latest DFW volleyball player of the week poll.

Sherlock received 43 percent of the votes. Decatur’s Trinity Vinzant came in second with 27 percent and Aledo’s Daleigh Ellison came in third with 18 percent.

The Falcons went 3-0 during the week and improved to 20-5 on the season.

Sherlock, who is committed to UT-Dallas, tied a season-high with 18 kills against Duncanville. She added 16 kills and a season-best 29 digs vs. Richland.

Team Of The Week

Euless Trinity is the latest winner for DFW volleyball team of the week.

The Trojans are coming off an upset over Colleyville Heritage 25-14, 15-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-12 on Aug. 27. Heritage was ranked as the No. 10 team in the area.

If you would like to nominate a player or team of the week this season, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com by Sunday with a sentence or stat on why they should be nominated.