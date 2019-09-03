Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball scores: Tuesday September 3, 2019

High School Volleyball

Tuesday September 3

Aledo def Weatherford 25-19, 24-26, 25-16, 21-25, 15-13

Allen def Lake Highlands 25-14, 25-9, 25-22

Arl. Seguin def South Hills 25-16, 25-17, 25-20

Brock def Springtown 25-14, 25-18, 25-20

Burleson def Joshua 22-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-20

Coll. Heritage def Legacy 25-14, 25-12, 34-32

Coppell def Keller Central 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-14

Crowley def Haltom 23-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-21

Denton def Aubrey 25-20, 25-16, 25-20

DeSoto def Alvarado 25-19, 25-13, 25-17

Flower Mound def Prosper 25-21, 25-22, 25-22

Frisco def Lone Star 25-6, 25-23, 26-24

Hebron def Plano East 25-14, 25-16, 25-16

Lake Ridge def Duncanville 25-22, 25-18, 25-16

Lake Worth def Mineral Wells 25-22, 18-25, 25-22, 25-22

Lebanon Trail def Frisco Centennial 25-23, 25-20, 25-16

Liberty def Reedy 25-9, 25-9, 25-20

Little Elm def Ranchview 27-25, 25-21, 25-17

Lovejoy def Mck. Boyd 25-15, 25-18, 25-22

Mansfield def Kennedale 25-18, 26-24, 25-27, 25-15

Martin def Arlington 25-17, 25-14, 25-12

McKinney def Guyer 27-25, 19-25, 26-28, 25-22, 15-12

Mid. Heritage def Argyle 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 15-25, 15-10

Northwest def Richland 25-15, 25-22, 16-25, 25-20

Paschal def YWLA 25-11, 25-8, 25-8

Plano West def Carroll 25-12, 25-22, 27-25

Red Oak def Lewisville 25-6, 25-5, 25-21

Sachse def Rockwall 25-15, 23-25, 25-21, 25-15

Saginaw def Fossil Ridge 19-25, 25-22, 19-25, 26-24, 15-12

Tolar def Everman 25-17, 25-23, 28-26

Wakeland def Independence 25-19, 25-13, 25-11

Waxahachie def Forney 25-13, 25-11, 25-17

