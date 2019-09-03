High School Volleyball
Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball scores: Tuesday September 3, 2019
Tuesday September 3
Aledo def Weatherford 25-19, 24-26, 25-16, 21-25, 15-13
Allen def Lake Highlands 25-14, 25-9, 25-22
Arl. Seguin def South Hills 25-16, 25-17, 25-20
Brock def Springtown 25-14, 25-18, 25-20
Burleson def Joshua 22-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-20
Coll. Heritage def Legacy 25-14, 25-12, 34-32
Coppell def Keller Central 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-14
Crowley def Haltom 23-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-21
Denton def Aubrey 25-20, 25-16, 25-20
DeSoto def Alvarado 25-19, 25-13, 25-17
Flower Mound def Prosper 25-21, 25-22, 25-22
Frisco def Lone Star 25-6, 25-23, 26-24
Hebron def Plano East 25-14, 25-16, 25-16
Lake Ridge def Duncanville 25-22, 25-18, 25-16
Lake Worth def Mineral Wells 25-22, 18-25, 25-22, 25-22
Lebanon Trail def Frisco Centennial 25-23, 25-20, 25-16
Liberty def Reedy 25-9, 25-9, 25-20
Little Elm def Ranchview 27-25, 25-21, 25-17
Lovejoy def Mck. Boyd 25-15, 25-18, 25-22
Mansfield def Kennedale 25-18, 26-24, 25-27, 25-15
Martin def Arlington 25-17, 25-14, 25-12
McKinney def Guyer 27-25, 19-25, 26-28, 25-22, 15-12
Mid. Heritage def Argyle 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 15-25, 15-10
Northwest def Richland 25-15, 25-22, 16-25, 25-20
Paschal def YWLA 25-11, 25-8, 25-8
Plano West def Carroll 25-12, 25-22, 27-25
Red Oak def Lewisville 25-6, 25-5, 25-21
Sachse def Rockwall 25-15, 23-25, 25-21, 25-15
Saginaw def Fossil Ridge 19-25, 25-22, 19-25, 26-24, 15-12
Tolar def Everman 25-17, 25-23, 28-26
Wakeland def Independence 25-19, 25-13, 25-11
Waxahachie def Forney 25-13, 25-11, 25-17
