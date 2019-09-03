TGCA volleyball state poll Sept. 3; Burleson, Birdville climb in Class 5A rankings

Luper siblings ready for football, volleyball season at area schools Chance Luper and Charitie Luper have always been competitive. Now, they get ready to take that edge to the football field or the volleyball court at their Fort Worth area schools. Their father, Curtis Luper, is the running backs coach at TCU. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chance Luper and Charitie Luper have always been competitive. Now, they get ready to take that edge to the football field or the volleyball court at their Fort Worth area schools. Their father, Curtis Luper, is the running backs coach at TCU.

Byron Nelson and Flower Mound continue to be the top 2 teams in Class 6A in the latest state poll by the Texas Coaches Girls Association.

Byron Nelson is coming off three wins last week while Flower Mound swept Southlake Carroll. Lake Ridge and Denton Guyer are No. 3 and No. 5 while Plano West jumped two spots to No. 6.

Burleson jumped two spots to No. 4 in Class 5A while Birdville made one of the biggest jumps this week, seven spots to No. 17. Boswell is No. 19 in 5A and Everman is No. 22 while Brock is No. 4 in 3A.

Here are the state polls:

Class 6A

1. Byron Nelson

2. Flower Mound

3. Lake Ridge

4. The Woodlands

5. Denton Guyer

6. Plano West

7. Schertz Clemens

8. Klein

9. San Antonio Clark

10. Pearland Dawson

11. San Antonio Churchill

12. Prosper

13. Ridge Point

14. Garland Sachse

15. San Antonio Brandeis

16. McAllen

17. Austin Vandegrift

18. Laredo United

19. V.R. Eaton

20. El Paso Franklin

21. Mansfield

22. Austin Lake Travis

23. Frenship

24. College Park

25. Los Fresnos

Class 5A

1. Lucas Lovejoy

2. Leander Rouse

3. Canyon Randal

4, Burleson

5. Dripping Springs

6. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff

7. San Antonio Wagner

8. Gregory-Portland

9. El Paso

10. Goose Creek Memorial

11. Lubbock Monterey

12. Little Elm

13. Mission Veteran’s Memorial

14. Manvel

15. Frisco Liberty

16. Princeton

17. Birdville

18, Corpus Christi Carroll

19. Fort Worth Boswell

20. Crosby

21. Royse City

22. Everman

23. Edcouch-Elsa

24. Frisco Centennial

25. Denton

Class 4A

1. Farmersville

2.Bellville

3. Krum

4. Fulshear

5. Argyle

6. LaVernia

7. Caldwell

8. Carthage

9. Graham

10. Ingram Tom Moore

11. Needville

12. Bridgeport

13. Melissa

14. Lorena

15. Decatur

16. Nevada Community

17. Bullard

18. Wimberley

19. Sinton

20. Kennedale

21. Paris North Lamar

22. San Elizario

23. Lumberton

24. Hamshire-Fannett

25. Liberty Eylau

Class 3A

1. Bushland

2. Prairiland

3. Boyd

4. Brock

5. Troy

6. Schulenburg

7. Commerce

8. Goliad

9. Central Heights

10. Ingram Moore

11. Hardin

12. Sabine

13. Maypearl

14. East Chambers

15. Gunter

16. Redwater

17. West Rusk

18. Nocona

19. Van Alstyne

20. Scurry-Rosser

21. Eustace

22. West

23. Diboll

24. Hallettsville

25. Bowie

Class 1A-2A

1. Crawford

2. Iola

3. Jewett Leon

4. Beckville

5. Collinsville

6. Amarillo Highland Park

7. Wink

8. Fayetteville

9. Thrall

10. Sanford-Fritsch

11. Dodd City

12. Grange

13. Cayuga

14. Neches

15. Prairie Valley

16. Veribest

17. Valley Mills

18. San Isidro

19. Refugio

20. Evadale

21. Buckholts

22. Bronte

23. Yorktown

24. Lindsay

25. Thorndale