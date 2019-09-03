High School Volleyball
TGCA volleyball state poll Sept. 3; Burleson, Birdville climb in Class 5A rankings
Luper siblings ready for football, volleyball season at area schools
Byron Nelson and Flower Mound continue to be the top 2 teams in Class 6A in the latest state poll by the Texas Coaches Girls Association.
Byron Nelson is coming off three wins last week while Flower Mound swept Southlake Carroll. Lake Ridge and Denton Guyer are No. 3 and No. 5 while Plano West jumped two spots to No. 6.
Burleson jumped two spots to No. 4 in Class 5A while Birdville made one of the biggest jumps this week, seven spots to No. 17. Boswell is No. 19 in 5A and Everman is No. 22 while Brock is No. 4 in 3A.
Here are the state polls:
Class 6A
2. Flower Mound
3. Lake Ridge
4. The Woodlands
5. Denton Guyer
6. Plano West
7. Schertz Clemens
8. Klein
9. San Antonio Clark
10. Pearland Dawson
11. San Antonio Churchill
12. Prosper
13. Ridge Point
14. Garland Sachse
15. San Antonio Brandeis
16. McAllen
17. Austin Vandegrift
18. Laredo United
19. V.R. Eaton
20. El Paso Franklin
21. Mansfield
22. Austin Lake Travis
23. Frenship
24. College Park
25. Los Fresnos
Class 5A
1. Lucas Lovejoy
2. Leander Rouse
3. Canyon Randal
4, Burleson
5. Dripping Springs
6. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff
7. San Antonio Wagner
8. Gregory-Portland
9. El Paso
10. Goose Creek Memorial
11. Lubbock Monterey
12. Little Elm
13. Mission Veteran’s Memorial
14. Manvel
15. Frisco Liberty
16. Princeton
17. Birdville
18, Corpus Christi Carroll
19. Fort Worth Boswell
20. Crosby
21. Royse City
22. Everman
23. Edcouch-Elsa
24. Frisco Centennial
25. Denton
Class 4A
1. Farmersville
2.Bellville
3. Krum
4. Fulshear
5. Argyle
6. LaVernia
7. Caldwell
8. Carthage
9. Graham
10. Ingram Tom Moore
11. Needville
12. Bridgeport
13. Melissa
14. Lorena
15. Decatur
16. Nevada Community
17. Bullard
18. Wimberley
19. Sinton
20. Kennedale
21. Paris North Lamar
22. San Elizario
23. Lumberton
24. Hamshire-Fannett
25. Liberty Eylau
Class 3A
1. Bushland
2. Prairiland
3. Boyd
4. Brock
5. Troy
6. Schulenburg
7. Commerce
8. Goliad
9. Central Heights
10. Ingram Moore
11. Hardin
12. Sabine
13. Maypearl
14. East Chambers
15. Gunter
16. Redwater
17. West Rusk
18. Nocona
19. Van Alstyne
20. Scurry-Rosser
21. Eustace
22. West
23. Diboll
24. Hallettsville
25. Bowie
Class 1A-2A
1. Crawford
2. Iola
3. Jewett Leon
4. Beckville
5. Collinsville
6. Amarillo Highland Park
7. Wink
8. Fayetteville
9. Thrall
10. Sanford-Fritsch
11. Dodd City
12. Grange
13. Cayuga
14. Neches
15. Prairie Valley
16. Veribest
17. Valley Mills
18. San Isidro
19. Refugio
20. Evadale
21. Buckholts
22. Bronte
23. Yorktown
24. Lindsay
25. Thorndale
Comments