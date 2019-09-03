High School Volleyball

Fort Worth-area high school volleyball rankings September 3; New team comes in at No. 10

Luper siblings ready for football, volleyball season at area schools

Chance Luper and Charitie Luper have always been competitive. Now, they get ready to take that edge to the football field or the volleyball court at their Fort Worth area schools. Their father, Curtis Luper, is the running backs coach at TCU. By
Two more games through the schedule and another week of area rankings.

Not much has changed, but one new team cracked the list. Another moved up one spot.

Here is a look at the new Fort Worth area Top 10:

1. Byron Nelson (26-1), Previous (1): Wins over Waxahachie, Amarillo and Rider. Next game vs. Grapevine

2. Lake Ridge (26-4), Previous (2): Wins over North Mesquite and Rockwall. Next game vs. Duncanville

3. Mansfield (25-5), Previous (3): Win over Arlington. Next game vs. Kennedale

4. Carroll (18-6), Previous (4): Losses to McKinney Boyd and 6A No. 2 Flower Mound. Next game vs. Plano West

5. Eaton (23-5), Previous (5): Win over LD Bell, Lost to Grapevine. Next game vs. Boswell

6. Burleson (20-4), Previous (6): Win Kennedale. Next game vs. Joshua

7. Boswell (18-11), Previous (7): Losses to 4A champ Deactur and Aledo. Next game vs. Eaton

8. Birdville (22-7), Previous (9): Wins over Richland and Braswell. Next game vs. LD Bell

9. Weatherford (18-8), Previous (8): Win over Granbury, Lost to Northwest. Next game vs. Aledo

10. Martin (17-5), Previous (N/A): Wins over Coppell and Lamar. Next game vs. Arlington

