Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball player, team of the week Sept. 2

Luper siblings ready for football, volleyball season at area schools
Chance Luper and Charitie Luper have always been competitive. Now, they get ready to take that edge to the football field or the volleyball court at their Fort Worth area schools. Their father, Curtis Luper, is the running backs coach at TCU.
By
Up Next
Chance Luper and Charitie Luper have always been competitive. Now, they get ready to take that edge to the football field or the volleyball court at their Fort Worth area schools. Their father, Curtis Luper, is the running backs coach at TCU.
By
Nominees for volleyball player of the week come from Aledo, Frisco Liberty, Timber Creek and Decatur. Team nominees are Keller, Aledo, Euless Trinity and Frisco Liberty.
Winners will be announced on Wednesday.
If you would like to nominate a team or player, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com with stats during the week and submit by Sunday.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices.
Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset and TCU beat writer Drew Davison discuss top Week 1 games of the high school football season. Also defensive players to watch and area rankings in volleyball.
Comments