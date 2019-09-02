Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball player, team of the week Sept. 2

Luper siblings ready for football, volleyball season at area schools Chance Luper and Charitie Luper have always been competitive. Now, they get ready to take that edge to the football field or the volleyball court at their Fort Worth area schools. Their father, Curtis Luper, is the running backs coach at TCU. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chance Luper and Charitie Luper have always been competitive. Now, they get ready to take that edge to the football field or the volleyball court at their Fort Worth area schools. Their father, Curtis Luper, is the running backs coach at TCU.

Nominees for volleyball player of the week come from Aledo, Frisco Liberty, Timber Creek and Decatur. Team nominees are Keller, Aledo, Euless Trinity and Frisco Liberty.

Winners will be announced on Wednesday.

If you would like to nominate a team or player, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com with stats during the week and submit by Sunday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball player of the week Daleigh Ellison, Aledo: 17 kills, 14 digs vs Boswell Jenna Wenaas, Liberty: 30 kills vs Grapevine, 21 vs Wakeland Sydney Sherlock, Timber Creek: 18 kills, 9 digs vs Duncanville Trinity Vinzant, Decatur: 19 kills, 16 digs vs Boswell