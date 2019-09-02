High School Volleyball

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball player, team of the week Sept. 2

Luper siblings ready for football, volleyball season at area schools

Chance Luper and Charitie Luper have always been competitive. Now, they get ready to take that edge to the football field or the volleyball court at their Fort Worth area schools. Their father, Curtis Luper, is the running backs coach at TCU. By
Up Next
Chance Luper and Charitie Luper have always been competitive. Now, they get ready to take that edge to the football field or the volleyball court at their Fort Worth area schools. Their father, Curtis Luper, is the running backs coach at TCU. By

Nominees for volleyball player of the week come from Aledo, Frisco Liberty, Timber Creek and Decatur. Team nominees are Keller, Aledo, Euless Trinity and Frisco Liberty.

Winners will be announced on Wednesday.

If you would like to nominate a team or player, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com with stats during the week and submit by Sunday.

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball player of the week
Daleigh Ellison, Aledo: 17 kills, 14 digs vs Boswell
Jenna Wenaas, Liberty: 30 kills vs Grapevine, 21 vs Wakeland
Sydney Sherlock, Timber Creek: 18 kills, 9 digs vs Duncanville
Trinity Vinzant, Decatur: 19 kills, 16 digs vs Boswell

Vote for Dallas-Fort Wort volleyball team of the week
Euless Trinity: Upset area No. 10 Colleyville Heritage
Keller: Sweeps over Paschal and Plano
Aledo: Ladycats swept area No. 7 Boswell
Frisco Liberty: Beat Grapevine, Wakeland
Created with QuizMaker

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
  Comments  