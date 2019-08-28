Star-Telegram’s DFW volleyball player of the week sponsored by Nestle - Aug. 28, 2019

Star-Telegram reporter Brian Gosset goes head-to-head with 4-star QB Ken Seals at local workout Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals.

For the second-straight week, Byron Nelson senior setter Gia Santini was voted to the all-tournament team as the Bobcats won back-to-back tourney titles. Byron Nelson (24-1) is coming off a co-championship at the Lone Star Circle of Champions in Plano, where it beat Plano West in the semifinals.

Santini put in multiple double-digit digging games together over the weekend and for that was voted this week’s Star-Telegram volleyball player of the week sponsored by Nestle Ice Cream.

The player of the week (volleyball and football) this season will be sponsored by Nestle Ice Cream and receive an ice cream party for their entire volleyball or football program to celebrate all of their hard work and determination.

You can find Nestle ice cream products in your local convenience store, gas station, drug store and grocery store near you. Nestle, a proud sponsor of high school sports and Brian Gosset’s Star-Telegram player of the week.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Santini received 25 percent of the votes while Northwest senior setter Morgan Andress (261 votes) and Denton Guyer sophomore setter Brooke Slusser (258) both received 18 percent. Others nominated included Emily Rich (Burleson), Kaylee Cox (Flower Mound), Caleigh Enax (Eaton) and Madison Williams (Lake Ridge).

Team of the Week

Justin Northwest beat out sister school Byron Nelson for this week’s Team of the Week after the Texans won the Ragin’ Rattler tournament in San Marcos for the second time in four years.

Northwest received 34 percent of the votes while Byron Nelson received 24 percent. Lake Ridge came in third place with 20 percent while Flower Mound and Denton Guyer were also nominated.

If you would like to nominate a player or team of the week this season, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com by Sunday with a sentence or stat on why they should be nominated.

</div> </p>