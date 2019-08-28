High School Volleyball

Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball scores: Tuesday August 27, 2019

Star-Telegram reporter Brian Gosset goes head-to-head with 4-star QB Ken Seals at local workout

Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals. By
Up Next
Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals. By

Please email us scores at bgosset@star-telegram.com. Thank you!

Tuesday August 27

Aledo def Arl. Seguin 25-5, 25-14, 25-9

Allen def Frisco 25-22, 25-16, 25-14

Arl. Martin def Coppell 25-23, 24-26, 25-18, 24-26, 15-12

Birdville def Fossil Ridge 25-10, 25-22, 25-20

Birdville def Richland 25-20, 25-19, 25-15

Bishop Lynch def Rockwall-Heath 24-26, 18-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-13

Burleson def Kennedale 25-16, 25-14, 25-20

Byron Nelson def Waxahachie 25-21, 25-20, 25-20

Carter-Riverside def Country Day 20-25, 13-25, 27-25, 25-18, 15-12

Crowley def Castleberry 25-9, 25-12, 25-4

Dallas Carter def TC-Cedar Hill 25-20, 25-21, 25-23

Decatur def Boswell 25-27, 25-21, 25-20, 25-22

Denton def Liberty Christian 25-19, 25-20, 28-26

Everman def Western Hills 25-13, 25-11, 25-10

Frisco Centennial def Braswell 25-14, 25-13, 25-20

Frisco Heritage def Melissa 25-23, 25-21, 25-19

Grandview def North Side 25-21, 25-19, 25-14

Guyer def Argyle 25-19, 25-18, 25-9

Haltom def Paradise 17-25, 15-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-11

Hebron def Reedy 25-22, 17-25, 25-18, 25-21

Highland Park def Midlothian 25-23, 25-16, 25-16

Joshua def Benbrook 16-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-17

Keller def Paschal 25-9, 25-16, 25-17

Keller Central def Brewer 25-20, 25-17, 25-21

Lake Ridge def North Mesquite 25-4, 25-11, 25-14

Lebanon Trail def Plano East 25-21, 25-17, 25-23

Liberty def Grapevine 25-21, 25-22, 25-27, 31-29

Little Elm def Rowlett 25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16

Lone Star def DeSoto 25-16, 25-19, 21-25, 25-14

Mansfield def Arlington 25-14, 25-19, 25-21

McKinney Boyd def SL Carroll 22-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18

McKinney North def Corsicana 25-11, 25-9, 25-10

Mes. Poteet def Lakeview Centennial 25-17, 19-25, 25-17, 25-17

Mid. Heritage def Wylie East 25-19, 25-14, 22-25, 25-17

Nimitz def Grand Prairie 25-13, 25-10, 25-12

Northwest def Weatherford 25-23, 25-20, 25-19

Plano West def Marcus 25-15, 25-11, 25-12

Ranchview def Newman Smith 25-15, 25-13, 25-10

Red Oak def The Colony 25-22, 25-20, 25-20

Rio Vista def Hamilton 25-10, 25-11, 25-9

Sachse def Lake Highlands 25-12, 26-24, 25-9

Saginaw def Cleburne 25-22, 25-19, 25-13

Timber Creek def Duncanville 25-20, 20-25, 18-25, 25-16, 17-15

Timberview def Summit 28-26, 25-14, 25-14

Trinity def Coll. Heritage 25-14, 15-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-12

Turner def North Garland 25-14, 22-25, 13-25, 27-25, 15-6

Venus def South Hills 25-19, 25-13, 21-25, 30-28

Wakeland def Richardson 25-16, 25-11, 25-15

West Mesquite def Seagoville 25-18, 18-25, 25-15, 25-14

Wilson def Mesquite 26-24, 25-19, 25-17

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
  Comments  