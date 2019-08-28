High School Volleyball
Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball scores: Tuesday August 27, 2019
Tuesday August 27
Aledo def Arl. Seguin 25-5, 25-14, 25-9
Allen def Frisco 25-22, 25-16, 25-14
Arl. Martin def Coppell 25-23, 24-26, 25-18, 24-26, 15-12
Birdville def Fossil Ridge 25-10, 25-22, 25-20
Birdville def Richland 25-20, 25-19, 25-15
Bishop Lynch def Rockwall-Heath 24-26, 18-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-13
Burleson def Kennedale 25-16, 25-14, 25-20
Byron Nelson def Waxahachie 25-21, 25-20, 25-20
Carter-Riverside def Country Day 20-25, 13-25, 27-25, 25-18, 15-12
Crowley def Castleberry 25-9, 25-12, 25-4
Dallas Carter def TC-Cedar Hill 25-20, 25-21, 25-23
Decatur def Boswell 25-27, 25-21, 25-20, 25-22
Denton def Liberty Christian 25-19, 25-20, 28-26
Everman def Western Hills 25-13, 25-11, 25-10
Frisco Centennial def Braswell 25-14, 25-13, 25-20
Frisco Heritage def Melissa 25-23, 25-21, 25-19
Grandview def North Side 25-21, 25-19, 25-14
Guyer def Argyle 25-19, 25-18, 25-9
Haltom def Paradise 17-25, 15-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-11
Hebron def Reedy 25-22, 17-25, 25-18, 25-21
Highland Park def Midlothian 25-23, 25-16, 25-16
Joshua def Benbrook 16-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-17
Keller def Paschal 25-9, 25-16, 25-17
Keller Central def Brewer 25-20, 25-17, 25-21
Lake Ridge def North Mesquite 25-4, 25-11, 25-14
Lebanon Trail def Plano East 25-21, 25-17, 25-23
Liberty def Grapevine 25-21, 25-22, 25-27, 31-29
Little Elm def Rowlett 25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16
Lone Star def DeSoto 25-16, 25-19, 21-25, 25-14
Mansfield def Arlington 25-14, 25-19, 25-21
McKinney Boyd def SL Carroll 22-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18
McKinney North def Corsicana 25-11, 25-9, 25-10
Mes. Poteet def Lakeview Centennial 25-17, 19-25, 25-17, 25-17
Mid. Heritage def Wylie East 25-19, 25-14, 22-25, 25-17
Nimitz def Grand Prairie 25-13, 25-10, 25-12
Northwest def Weatherford 25-23, 25-20, 25-19
Plano West def Marcus 25-15, 25-11, 25-12
Ranchview def Newman Smith 25-15, 25-13, 25-10
Red Oak def The Colony 25-22, 25-20, 25-20
Rio Vista def Hamilton 25-10, 25-11, 25-9
Sachse def Lake Highlands 25-12, 26-24, 25-9
Saginaw def Cleburne 25-22, 25-19, 25-13
Timber Creek def Duncanville 25-20, 20-25, 18-25, 25-16, 17-15
Timberview def Summit 28-26, 25-14, 25-14
Trinity def Coll. Heritage 25-14, 15-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-12
Turner def North Garland 25-14, 22-25, 13-25, 27-25, 15-6
Venus def South Hills 25-19, 25-13, 21-25, 30-28
Wakeland def Richardson 25-16, 25-11, 25-15
West Mesquite def Seagoville 25-18, 18-25, 25-15, 25-14
Wilson def Mesquite 26-24, 25-19, 25-17
