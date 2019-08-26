High School Volleyball
TGCA volleyball state poll Aug. 25; DFW holds top two spots in Class 6A, six of top 10
Star-Telegram reporter Brian Gosset goes head-to-head with 4-star QB Ken Seals at local workout
Following a championship to close out the tournament season, Byron Nelson and Flower Mound came in as the top 2 teams in Class 6A in the latest state poll by the Texas Coaches Girls Association.
Byron Nelson went through the Lone Star Circle of Champions field in Plano before sharing the tournament title with Denton Guyer, which is ranked No. 6.
Flower Mound, which won the 6A state title last season, won the Leander Volleypalooza.
Three other teams from Dallas-Fort Worth entered the top 10; Lake Ridge, which won the Texas Showdown in Spring Branch, Plano West and Prosper.
Another DFW team is ranked No. 1 as Lovejoy grabs the top spot in Class 5A. Burleson, which won its showcase at Arlington Lamar, is No. 6. Little Elm, which won the Tyler Invitational, is No. 11.
Everman is No. 15 in 5A while Western Hills is No. 20 in Class 4A. Brock is No. 4 in 3A.
Here are the state polls:
Class 6A
1. Byron Nelson
2. Flower Mound
3. Pearland Dawson
4. Lake Ridge
5. The Woodlands
6. Denton Guyer
7. San Antonio Churchill
8. Plano West
9. Prosper
10. San Antonio Churchill
11. Ridge Point
12. Southlake Carroll
13. V.R. Eaton
14. Garland Sachse
15. San Antonio Brandies
16. Austin Vandegrift
17. Schertz Clemens
18. Waxahachie
19. Laredo United
20. El Paso Coronado
21. Mansfield
22. McAllen
23. College Park
24. El Paso Montwood
25. Klein
25. Los Fresnos
Class 5A
1. Lucas Lovejoy
2. Leander Rouse
3. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff
4. Canyon Randall
5. San Antonio Wagner
6. Burleson
7. Gregory-Portland
8. El Paso
9. Dripping Springs
10. Lubbock Monterey
11. Little Elm
12. Mission Veteran’s Memorial
13. Manvel
14. Frisco Liberty
15. Everman
16. Princeton
17. Corpus Christi Carroll
18. Fort Worth Boswell
19. Magnolia
20. Goose Creek Memorial
21. Royse City
22. Frisco Wakeland
23. Sulphur Springs
24. Birdville
25. Denton
Class 4A
1. Farmersville
2. Graham
3. LaVernia
4. Fulshear
5. Caldwell
6. Bellville
7. Krum
8. Bridgeport
9. Argyle
10. Carthage
11. Needville
12. Melissa
13. Lorena
14. Decatur
15. Canyon
16. Liberty Hill
17. Huffman Hargrave
18. Wimberley
19. Nevada Community
20. Fort Worth Western Hill
21. Paris North Lamar
22. San Elizario
23. Lumberton
24. Hamshire-Fannett
25. Bullard
Class 3A
1. Prairiland
2. Bushland
3. Boyd
4. Brock
5. Troy
6. Schulenburg
7. Commerce
8. Goliad
9. Central Heights
10. Bowie
11. Van Alstyne
12. Ingram Moore
13. Hardin
14. East Chambers
15. Peaster
16. Redwater
17. West Rusk
18. Nocona
19. Sabine
20. Grandview
21. Scurry-Rosser
22. Eustace
23. Howe
24. Maypearl
25. Gunter
25. Henriett
Class 1A-2A
1. Crawford
2. Iola
3. Jewett Leon
4. Beckville
5. Collinsville
6. Amarillo Highland Park
7. Bronte
8. Fayetteville
9. Valley Mills
10. Wink
11. Thrall
12. San Isidro
13. Dodd City
14. Refugio
15. Veribest
16. Evadale
17. Sulphur Bluff
18. Buckholts
19. Granger
20. Yorktown21. Lindsay
22. Thorndale
23. Sanford-Fritch
24. Neches
25. Alvord
Comments