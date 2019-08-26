TGCA volleyball state poll Aug. 25; DFW holds top two spots in Class 6A, six of top 10

Star-Telegram reporter Brian Gosset goes head-to-head with 4-star QB Ken Seals at local workout Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals.

Following a championship to close out the tournament season, Byron Nelson and Flower Mound came in as the top 2 teams in Class 6A in the latest state poll by the Texas Coaches Girls Association.

Byron Nelson went through the Lone Star Circle of Champions field in Plano before sharing the tournament title with Denton Guyer, which is ranked No. 6.

Flower Mound, which won the 6A state title last season, won the Leander Volleypalooza.

Three other teams from Dallas-Fort Worth entered the top 10; Lake Ridge, which won the Texas Showdown in Spring Branch, Plano West and Prosper.

Another DFW team is ranked No. 1 as Lovejoy grabs the top spot in Class 5A. Burleson, which won its showcase at Arlington Lamar, is No. 6. Little Elm, which won the Tyler Invitational, is No. 11.

Everman is No. 15 in 5A while Western Hills is No. 20 in Class 4A. Brock is No. 4 in 3A.

Here are the state polls:

Class 6A

1. Byron Nelson

2. Flower Mound

3. Pearland Dawson

4. Lake Ridge

5. The Woodlands

6. Denton Guyer

7. San Antonio Churchill

8. Plano West

9. Prosper

11. Ridge Point

12. Southlake Carroll

13. V.R. Eaton

14. Garland Sachse

15. San Antonio Brandies

16. Austin Vandegrift

17. Schertz Clemens

18. Waxahachie

19. Laredo United

20. El Paso Coronado

21. Mansfield

22. McAllen

23. College Park

24. El Paso Montwood

25. Klein

25. Los Fresnos

Class 5A

1. Lucas Lovejoy

2. Leander Rouse

3. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff

4. Canyon Randall

5. San Antonio Wagner

6. Burleson

7. Gregory-Portland

8. El Paso

9. Dripping Springs

10. Lubbock Monterey

11. Little Elm

12. Mission Veteran’s Memorial

13. Manvel

14. Frisco Liberty

15. Everman

16. Princeton

17. Corpus Christi Carroll

18. Fort Worth Boswell

19. Magnolia

20. Goose Creek Memorial

21. Royse City

22. Frisco Wakeland

23. Sulphur Springs

24. Birdville

25. Denton

Class 4A

1. Farmersville

2. Graham

3. LaVernia

4. Fulshear

5. Caldwell

6. Bellville

7. Krum

8. Bridgeport

9. Argyle

10. Carthage

11. Needville

12. Melissa

13. Lorena

14. Decatur

15. Canyon

16. Liberty Hill

17. Huffman Hargrave

18. Wimberley

19. Nevada Community

20. Fort Worth Western Hill

21. Paris North Lamar

22. San Elizario

23. Lumberton

24. Hamshire-Fannett

25. Bullard

Class 3A

1. Prairiland

2. Bushland

3. Boyd

4. Brock

5. Troy

6. Schulenburg

7. Commerce

8. Goliad

9. Central Heights

10. Bowie

11. Van Alstyne

12. Ingram Moore

13. Hardin

14. East Chambers

15. Peaster

16. Redwater

17. West Rusk

18. Nocona

19. Sabine

20. Grandview

21. Scurry-Rosser

22. Eustace

23. Howe

24. Maypearl

25. Gunter

25. Henriett

Class 1A-2A

1. Crawford

2. Iola

3. Jewett Leon

4. Beckville

5. Collinsville

6. Amarillo Highland Park

7. Bronte

8. Fayetteville

9. Valley Mills

10. Wink

11. Thrall

12. San Isidro

13. Dodd City

14. Refugio

15. Veribest

16. Evadale

17. Sulphur Bluff

18. Buckholts

19. Granger

20. Yorktown21. Lindsay

22. Thorndale

23. Sanford-Fritch

24. Neches

25. Alvord