Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball player, team of the week Aug. 19-24, 2019

Star-Telegram reporter Brian Gosset goes head-to-head with 4-star QB Ken Seals at local workout Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals.

The nominations are out for the first volleyball player and team of the week for the 2019 season.

Dallas-Fort Worth area teams wrapped up the tournament season with victories.

Flower Mound won the always impressive field that is the Volleypalooza in Leander.

Northwest won in San Marcos for the second time in three years and Lake Ridge won the Texas Showdown.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Vote for volleyball player of the week Madison Williams, Lake Ridge: Texas Showdown all-tourney Gia Santini, Byron Nelson: PSA all-tourney Kaylee Cox, Flower Mound: Volleypalooza MVP Morgan Andress, Northwest: Tied school record in assists; Ragin Rattler all-tourney Brooke Slusser, Guyer: PSA all-tourney Emily Rich, Burleson: Arlington Showcase all-tourney Caleigh Enax, Eaton: Arlington Showcase all-tourney Created with

Also vote for team of the week:

Vote for volleyball team of the week Byron Nelson: PSA Co-Champs Guyer: PSA Co-Champs Lake Ridge: Texas Showdown Champs Northwest: Ragin' Rattler Champs Flower Mound: Volleypalooza Champs Created with