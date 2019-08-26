High School Volleyball

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball player, team of the week Aug. 19-24, 2019

Star-Telegram reporter Brian Gosset goes head-to-head with 4-star QB Ken Seals at local workout

Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals. By
Up Next
Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals. By

The nominations are out for the first volleyball player and team of the week for the 2019 season.

Dallas-Fort Worth area teams wrapped up the tournament season with victories.

Flower Mound won the always impressive field that is the Volleypalooza in Leander.

Northwest won in San Marcos for the second time in three years and Lake Ridge won the Texas Showdown.

Vote for volleyball player of the week
Madison Williams, Lake Ridge: Texas Showdown all-tourney
Gia Santini, Byron Nelson: PSA all-tourney
Kaylee Cox, Flower Mound: Volleypalooza MVP
Morgan Andress, Northwest: Tied school record in assists; Ragin Rattler all-tourney
Brooke Slusser, Guyer: PSA all-tourney
Emily Rich, Burleson: Arlington Showcase all-tourney
Caleigh Enax, Eaton: Arlington Showcase all-tourney
Created with QuizMaker

Also vote for team of the week:

Vote for volleyball team of the week
Byron Nelson: PSA Co-Champs
Guyer: PSA Co-Champs
Lake Ridge: Texas Showdown Champs
Northwest: Ragin' Rattler Champs
Flower Mound: Volleypalooza Champs
Created with QuizMaker

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
  Comments  