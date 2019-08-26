Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball player, team of the week Aug. 19-24, 2019

Star-Telegram reporter Brian Gosset goes head-to-head with 4-star QB Ken Seals at local workout
Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals.
The nominations are out for the first volleyball player and team of the week for the
2019 season.
Dallas-Fort Worth area teams
wrapped up the tournament season with victories.
Flower Mound won the always impressive field that is the Volleypalooza in Leander.
Northwest won in San Marcos for the second time in three years and
Lake Ridge won the Texas Showdown.
Vote for volleyball player of the week
Also vote for team of the week:
Vote for volleyball team of the week
