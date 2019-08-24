Tournament Recap: Northwest ISD captures three titles from Texans, Byron Nelson and Eaton

Star Telegram 2018 volleyball all area team Meet the area's offensive and defensive players of the year, the top setter and the best overall MVP from the 2018 high school volleyball season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Meet the area's offensive and defensive players of the year, the top setter and the best overall MVP from the 2018 high school volleyball season.

Volleypalooza, Leander

The defending Class 6A state champs, Flower Mound, defeated Dawson 25-14, 23-25, 25-15 to capture the 2019 Leander Volleypalooza tournament title on Saturday.

Kaylee Cox, who was voted 6A state title game MVP last season, was named tournament MVP. Angelique Cyr and Hailey Hutchings were named to the all-tournament team.

Flower Mound capped off the tournament season with a perfect 9-0 mark in Leander. The Jaguars didn’t drop a set in their first five matches and won their final four by a 2-1 score, including 21-25, 25-18, 25-18 over The Woodlands in the semifinals.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Jaguars also beat Canyon Randall and Rouse 2-1.

Southlake Carroll came in a tie for third, losing to Dawson in the semifinals. Keagan Polk and Stanford commit Annabelle Smith were named to the all-tournament team.

Texas Showdown, Spring Branch

Representing as the lone team from Dallas-Fort Worth, Mansfield Lake Ridge is returning home on the 4-hour bus ride from Smithson Valley High School with some gold hardware.

The Eagles captured their second tournament championship in three weeks, defeating Brandeis 25-10, 25-14. The Eagles went a perfect 9-0 on the weekend and won 18 of 19 sets.

“The team started off very rocky this weekend, but by the end of the second day and the entire third day we played very well as a team. Our team plays best when we have a ton of energy and everyone is working together,” said senior setter Logyn Hinds, who is committed to play beach volleyball at TCU.

Lake Ridge, which also won the Mansfield ISD tournament, beat Reagan 25-21, 25-22 in the semis.

“We never lose. We either win or learn. We are definitely stoked about the success we have had this tournament season, but the hard work doesn’t stop now. This is only the beginning for us. We have to continue to be disciplined,” Hinds said.

Ragin’ Rattler, San Marcos

For the second time in four years, Justin Northwest won the Ragin’ Rattler volleyball tournament, defeating Austin Bowie 15-25, 25-21, 25-16 to finish off a perfect 6-0 weekend. Northwest won 12 of 13 sets.

The Texans also won it in 2016.

Morgan Andress, Daylee Doggett, Lexi Long and Makenna Miller were named to the all-tournament team.

“The team as a whole was very consistent this weekend and played to our fullest potential,” the senior setter Andress said. “We did a great job of locking in and going to business every game. It was a great feeling coming out with the win. It reminded me of freshman year when we took the title as well.”

Arlington Showcase

Burleson defeated Red Oak 16-25, 28-26, 25-23, 25-15 to win the championship at the Arlington Lamar showcase. Eaton won its showcase at Arlington Martin.

Mia Smalls and Emily Rich were named all-tournament for Burleson. It was Smalls’ second honor of the season while Rich gets her third. The Elks won the Bev Ball tourney in Abilene and finished third at the Granbury Classic.

“We played really well this weekend and we’re starting to play like a team. Coming out of this tournament I think it will give us a lot more confidence for the upcoming games and into district,” Rich said. “I’ve felt really good hitting this weekend and I’m just really proud of my team for putting me in a good position to get points for us.”

Eaton started the season 16-0 and won the Jason Lander Invitational in Austin. The Eagles followed that title with an excellent showing at the Northwest ISD tourney, finishing in the championship bracket.

Caleigh Enax and Texas A&M Corpus Christi commit Kyndal Payne were named Arlington all-tournament.

“This weekend in Arlington was fantastic for us. We really pulled together and left everything on the court. This team is really something special. We have all worked so hard to be in this position,” Payne said. “As we wrap up the third week of preseason I could not be more proud of this group of girls. After coming off two first-place wins and a fifth-place finish at the NWISD Classic, I am confident that this team is going to go far this season. I wouldn’t want to play with anyone else.”

Lone Star Circle of Champions, Plano

After winning the Northwest ISD tournament the previous weekend, Byron Nelson defeated Plano West in the semifinals and finished with a co-championship with Denton Guyer.

Both teams agreed not to play the final game to risk any injury.

The Bobcats also started the season with a runner-up finish in the Ann Kang Invitational in Hawaii.