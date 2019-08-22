Seven from Texas, four from DFW, named MaxPreps preseason volleyball All-American

Star-Telegram reporter Brian Gosset goes head-to-head with 4-star QB Ken Seals at local workout Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals.

On Wednesday, Byron Nelson senior outside hitter Paige Flickinger and Southlake Carroll senior middle blocker Annabelle Smith were named to the USA Today ALL-USA preseason volleyball team.

Flickinger and Smith made the news Thursday as they were both named to the 2019 MaxPreps preseason high school volleyball All-American team.

Flickinger, who is committed to play indoor and beach volleyball at LSU, recorded career-highs of 540 kills and 60 blocks along with 24 double-doubles last season. She was named Star-Telegram offensive player of the year, district MVP, an all-state selection, TGCA all star, TGCA 5A-6A Player of the Year and Gatorade Texas player of the year.

Smith, who is committed to Stanford, set a career-high with 544 kills, a .501 hitting percentage, 157 blocks and 41 aces last season and was named Star-Telegram middle blocker of the year, TGCA all-state and TGCA all-star.

The two standouts that come from District 5-6A are two of four that reside in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Seven total from Texas made the list of 37 players.

Flower Mound junior outside hitter Kaylee Cox was voted 6A state title game MVP last season as the Jaguars captured their first state championship. She registered 524 kills with 599 digs, 54 aces and 51 blocks.

Lovejoy sophomore setter Averi Carlson posted more than 1,500 assists last season and added 226 digs, 112 kills and 40 aces. She was named to 2018 MaxPreps national freshman of the year.

The Woodlands’ Dylan Maberry and Clara Brower, and Fort Bend Ridge Point’s Reagan Rutherford were the others from Texas.