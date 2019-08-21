LSU, Texas, Stanford commits named to ALL-USA preseason high school volleyball team

Star Telegram 2018 volleyball all area team Meet the area's offensive and defensive players of the year, the top setter and the best overall MVP from the 2018 high school volleyball season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Meet the area's offensive and defensive players of the year, the top setter and the best overall MVP from the 2018 high school volleyball season.

Last year’s Gatorade Texas player of the year Paige Flickinger was one of 21 high school players named to the 2019 ALL-USA preseason volleyball team, which USA Today published on Wednesday.

Flickinger, who is a senior outside hitter at Byron Nelson, is committed to play indoor and beach volleyball at LSU.

Flickinger recorded career-highs of 540 kills and 60 blocks along with 24 double-doubles. She registered 20 kills and 20 digs in six games. She was named Star-Telegram offensive player of the year, district MVP, an all-state selection, TGCA all star, TGCA 5A-6A Player of the Year and a MaxPreps All-American.

Lake Ridge senior outside Madison Williams (Texas commit) and Southlake Carroll senior middle blocker Annabelle Smith (Stanford commit) were also named to the preseason team.

Williams was named Star-Telegram first-team all-area, District 7-6A Co-Hitter of the Year and recorded career highs of 463 kills, 467 digs, 53 blocks and 47 aces, and finished with 16 double-doubles.

Smith set a career-high with 544 kills, a .501 hitting percentage, 157 blocks and 41 aces last season and was named Star-Telegram middle blocker of the year, TGCA all-state, TGCA all star and MaxPreps All-American.

Hockaday senior middle blocker Leilah Smith (Dallas), who is committed to Stanford, also made the team while Byron Nelson junior outside Charitie Luper (UCLA commit) was named to the “5 more worth watching.”