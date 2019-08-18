High School Volleyball

Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball tournament scores: Saturday August 17, 2019

Meet the area's offensive and defensive players of the year, the top setter and the best overall MVP from the 2018 high school volleyball season.
Please email us scores at bgosset@star-telegram.com. Thank you!

Thursday scores: Click here

Friday scores: Click here

Saturday August 17

Northwest ISD Tournament

Aledo def Decatur 25-20, 25-22

Boswell def Denton 25-22, 25-22

Byron Nelson def Hebron 25-19, 25-17

Byron Nelson def Lake Ridge 19-25, 25-22, 25-17

Byron Nelson def Lovejoy 25-20, 25-16 (Championship Match)

Denton def Parish 25-14, 23-25, 25-22

EP Coronado def Northwest 25-23, 28-26

Flower Mound def Waxahachie 25-22, 25-20

Fossil Ridge def Midway 25-16, 25-17

Frisco Liberty def Boswell 25-15, 25-20

Frisco Liberty def Red Oak 25-13, 25-22

Grapevine def Northwest 25-14, 25-12

Grapevine def Coppell 25-18, 25-17

Highland Park def Aledo 14-25, 25-22, 25-22

Keller Central def Dumas 25-18, 25-20

Keller Central def Bryan 25-14, 25-20

Lake Dallas def Mid. Heritage 26-28, 26-24, 27-25

Lake Dallas def Cedar Park 23-25, 25-13, 25-23

Lake Highlands def Bryan 20-25, 25-19, 25-19

Lake Highlands def Braswell 25-16, 25-16

Lake Ridge def Eaton 21-25, 25-15, 25-21

Legacy def Dumas 25-21, 26-24

Legacy def Plano 25-12, 25-22

Legacy def Lake Highlands 25-19, 25-17

Lovejoy def SL Carroll 25-19, 25-20

Lovejoy def Mansfield 25-16, 23-25, 27-25

Mansfield def Lake Ridge 25-19, 25-19 (3rd place)

Plano def Braswell 25-18, 25-13

Plano def Keller Central 25-17, 25-22

Randall def Decatur 25-27, 25-17, 25-19

Randall def Waxahachie 22-25, 25-18, 25-22

Red Oak def Keller 25-20, 25-20

Red Oak def Parish 19-25, 25-14, 25-20

Reedy def EP Coronado 21-25, 25-18, 26-24

Reedy def Grapevine 25-22, 25-20

Rockwall def Lamar 25-21, 25-18

Rockwall def Rockwall Heath 25-20, 25-17

Sachse def Aledo 25-21, 25-22

Sachse def Flower Mound 25-19, 26-28, 25-23

Sachse def Randall 26-24, 27-25

SL Carroll def Eaton 25-11, 25-22

SL Carroll def Hebron 25-18, 25-19

Vandegrift def Denton 25-22, 23-25, 25-22

Vandegrift def Keller 18-25, 25-21, 25-22

Vandegrift def Frisco Liberty 25-18, 25-18

Wakeland def Rockwall Heath 25-22, 20-25, 25-15

Wakeland def Krum 25-20, 25-23

Wakeland def Westlake 25-23, 25-20

Waxahachie def Highland Park 25-21, 25-20

Weatherford def Krum 25-19, 17-25, 25-22

Weatherford def Rockwall 25-20, 25-19

Westlake def Lamar 25-17, 25-20

Westlake def Weatherford 26-24, 25-17

Allen Open

Concordia Lutheran def Plano West 26-28, 25-20, 25-20 (3rd place)

McKinney Boyd def The Woodlands 25-22, 25-13 (Championship match)

Granbury Classic

Lady Ram Festival, Richardson

Brewer Bear Classic

Crowley def Mes. Poteet 19-25, 25-15, 25-16

Crowley def Brewer 19-25, 25-19, 25-21

Crowley def LD Bell 25-23, 25-21 (Championship match)

Haltom Tournament

Arl. Seguin def Benbrook 25-12, 25-20

Dallas Christian def South Hills 25-15, 25-21

DeSoto def Everman 25-22, 25-19

Everman def Haltom 19-25, 25-17, 25-19

Princeton def Benbrook 25-16, 25-12

South Hills def Irving 25-14, 25-13

South Hills def Lincoln 25-22, 25-27, 25-20

NEISD Tournament, San Antonio

MacArthur def Ryan 22-25, 25-18, 25-17

Roosevelt def Ryan 26-24, 23-25, 25-19

Ryan def Lee 25-5, 25-21

