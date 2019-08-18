High School Volleyball
Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball tournament scores: Saturday August 17, 2019
Saturday August 17
Aledo def Decatur 25-20, 25-22
Boswell def Denton 25-22, 25-22
Byron Nelson def Hebron 25-19, 25-17
Byron Nelson def Lake Ridge 19-25, 25-22, 25-17
Byron Nelson def Lovejoy 25-20, 25-16 (Championship Match)
Denton def Parish 25-14, 23-25, 25-22
EP Coronado def Northwest 25-23, 28-26
Flower Mound def Waxahachie 25-22, 25-20
Fossil Ridge def Midway 25-16, 25-17
Frisco Liberty def Boswell 25-15, 25-20
Frisco Liberty def Red Oak 25-13, 25-22
Grapevine def Northwest 25-14, 25-12
Grapevine def Coppell 25-18, 25-17
Highland Park def Aledo 14-25, 25-22, 25-22
Keller Central def Dumas 25-18, 25-20
Keller Central def Bryan 25-14, 25-20
Lake Dallas def Mid. Heritage 26-28, 26-24, 27-25
Lake Dallas def Cedar Park 23-25, 25-13, 25-23
Lake Highlands def Bryan 20-25, 25-19, 25-19
Lake Highlands def Braswell 25-16, 25-16
Lake Ridge def Eaton 21-25, 25-15, 25-21
Legacy def Dumas 25-21, 26-24
Legacy def Plano 25-12, 25-22
Legacy def Lake Highlands 25-19, 25-17
Lovejoy def SL Carroll 25-19, 25-20
Lovejoy def Mansfield 25-16, 23-25, 27-25
Mansfield def Lake Ridge 25-19, 25-19 (3rd place)
Plano def Braswell 25-18, 25-13
Plano def Keller Central 25-17, 25-22
Randall def Decatur 25-27, 25-17, 25-19
Randall def Waxahachie 22-25, 25-18, 25-22
Red Oak def Keller 25-20, 25-20
Red Oak def Parish 19-25, 25-14, 25-20
Reedy def EP Coronado 21-25, 25-18, 26-24
Reedy def Grapevine 25-22, 25-20
Rockwall def Lamar 25-21, 25-18
Rockwall def Rockwall Heath 25-20, 25-17
Sachse def Aledo 25-21, 25-22
Sachse def Flower Mound 25-19, 26-28, 25-23
Sachse def Randall 26-24, 27-25
SL Carroll def Eaton 25-11, 25-22
SL Carroll def Hebron 25-18, 25-19
Vandegrift def Denton 25-22, 23-25, 25-22
Vandegrift def Keller 18-25, 25-21, 25-22
Vandegrift def Frisco Liberty 25-18, 25-18
Wakeland def Rockwall Heath 25-22, 20-25, 25-15
Wakeland def Krum 25-20, 25-23
Wakeland def Westlake 25-23, 25-20
Waxahachie def Highland Park 25-21, 25-20
Weatherford def Krum 25-19, 17-25, 25-22
Weatherford def Rockwall 25-20, 25-19
Westlake def Lamar 25-17, 25-20
Westlake def Weatherford 26-24, 25-17
Concordia Lutheran def Plano West 26-28, 25-20, 25-20 (3rd place)
McKinney Boyd def The Woodlands 25-22, 25-13 (Championship match)
Brewer Bear Classic
Crowley def Mes. Poteet 19-25, 25-15, 25-16
Crowley def Brewer 19-25, 25-19, 25-21
Crowley def LD Bell 25-23, 25-21 (Championship match)
Haltom Tournament
Arl. Seguin def Benbrook 25-12, 25-20
Dallas Christian def South Hills 25-15, 25-21
DeSoto def Everman 25-22, 25-19
Everman def Haltom 19-25, 25-17, 25-19
Princeton def Benbrook 25-16, 25-12
South Hills def Irving 25-14, 25-13
South Hills def Lincoln 25-22, 25-27, 25-20
MacArthur def Ryan 22-25, 25-18, 25-17
Roosevelt def Ryan 26-24, 23-25, 25-19
Ryan def Lee 25-5, 25-21
