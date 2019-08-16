High School Volleyball

Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball tournament scores: Friday August 16, 2019

Star Telegram 2018 volleyball all area team

Meet the area's offensive and defensive players of the year, the top setter and the best overall MVP from the 2018 high school volleyball season. By
Up Next
Meet the area's offensive and defensive players of the year, the top setter and the best overall MVP from the 2018 high school volleyball season. By

Please email us scores at bgosset@star-telegram.com. Thank you!

Friday August 16

Northwest ISD Tournament

Aledo def Vandegrift 17-25, 25-22, 25-22

Bryan def Wakeland 25-14, 25-18

Byron Nelson def Reedy 25-7, 25-15

Byron Nelson def Highland Park 25-18, 25-17

Cedar Park def Cedar Hill 25-11, 25-16

Cedar Park def Legacy 22-25, 25-13, 25-23

Decatur def Red Oak 26-28, 26-24, 25-12

Eaton def EP Coronado 25-20, 25-17

Eaton def Parish Episcopal 24-26, 25-22, 25-11

Flower Mound def Coppell 25-17, 25-18

Flower Mound def Keller 25-12, 25-14

Frisco Liberty def Reedy 25-12, 25-15

Hebron def Boswell 25-18, 22-25, 25-22

Hebron def Northwest 25-17, 25-7

Highland Park def Frisco Liberty 25-17, 25-20

Krum def Fossil Ridge 25-18, 25-23

Krum def Braswell 25-16, 25-16

Lake Ridge def Red Oak 25-21, 29-27, 25-19

Lamar def Belton 22-25, 26-24, 25-22

Lovejoy def Sachse 25-21, 25-15

Lovejoy def Denton 25-12, 25-17

Mansfield def Coppell 26-24, 26-28, 25-21

Mid. Heritage def Lake Highlands 25-19, 19-25, 25-18

Plano def Midland 25-19, 25-21

Randall def Parish Episcopal 25-16, 25-21

Randall def EP Coronado 25-23, 25-18

Rockwall Heath def Lake Highlands 25-16, 25-18

Sachse def Grapevine 25-23, 13-25, 25-20

SL Carroll def Aledo 25-20, 16-25, 25-20

Wakeland def Midway 25-15, 25-14

Waxahachie def Boswell 24-26, 25-22, 25-19

Weatherford def Midland 25-23, 25-17

Weatherford def Lake Dallas 25-21, 25-22

Westlake def Legacy 25-17, 25-17

Westlake def Cedar Hill 25-7, 25-5

Granbury Classic

Abilene Wylie def Chisholm Trail 25-23, 25-22

Azle def Sherman 25-6, 25-22

Burleson def Abilene Cooper 25-14, 25-18

Burleson def Birdville 25-21, 25-13

Burl. Centennial def Permian 17-25, 25-20, 25-20

Chisholm Trail def Joshua 25-19, 25-21

EP Americas def Timberview 27-25, 25-18

Granbury def Permian 25-13, 25-15

Granbury def Burl. Centennial 25-7, 25-6

Lewisville def Pebble Hills 13-25, 25-23, 25-22

Paschal def Pebble Hills 26-24, 25-11

Prestonwood def Sherman 25-20, 25-20

Richland def Seminole 25-12, 25-9

Trinity def Eastlake 25-15, 25-10

Fraulein Volleyfest, New Braunfels

Arlington def Brenham 28-26, 25-21

Arlington def North Crowley 25-14, 25-17

Klein def South Grand Prairie 25-17, 25-22

Lake Travis def North Crowley 25-9, 25-11

Martin def Canyon 25-22, 17-25, 25-12

Round Rock def Martin 25-21, 16-25, 25-18

South Grand Prairie def Langham Creek 25-15, 19-25, 25-19

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
  Comments  