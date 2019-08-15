High School Volleyball
Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball tournament scores: Thursday August 15, 2019
Thursday, August 15
Aledo def Rockwall-Heath 25-17, 25-16
Aledo def Braswell 25-14, 25-8
Boswell def Plano 25-19, 25-21
Boswell def Belton 25-15, 25-17
Bryan def Lake Dallas 30-28, 23-25, 25-14
Byron Nelson def Amarillo 25-15, 25-19
Byron Nelson def Borger 25-8, 25-7
Byron Nelson def Mansfield 25-21, 25-18
Coppell def Hereford 25-14, 25-12
Coppell def Lake Highlands 25-20, 25-17
Decatur def Rockwall 25-12, 25-19
Decatur def Midway 25-19, 25-20
Denton def Weatherford 19-25, 25-23, 25-19
Denton def Legacy 26-28, 25-9, 25-17
Eaton def Cedar Hill 25-4, 25-5
Eaton def Lamar 25-16, 25-17
Eaton def Sachse 20-25, 25-19, 25-21
El Paso Coronado def Lake Dallas 22-25, 25-17, 25-19
Flower Mound def Krum 25-8, 25-14
Flower Mound def Highland Park 25-17, 25-18
Frisco Liberty def Boswell 24-26, 25-19, 25-23
Frisco Liberty def Belton 25-17, 25-16
Frisco Liberty def Plano 25-16, 25-20
Grapevine def Fossil Ridge 25-10, 25-11
Grapevine def Reedy 25-17, 25-17
Grapevine def Mid. Heritage 24-26, 25-13, 25-19
Hebron def Aledo 21-25, 25-21, 25-22
Hebron def Braswell 25-8, 25-15
Hebron def Rockwall-Heath 14-25, 25-23, 25-21
Hereford def Lake Highlands 27-25, 25-22
Highland Park def Krum 16-25, 25-15, 25-22
Keller def Decatur 9-25, 25-18, 25-21
Keller def Midway 25-11, 25-18
Lake Ridge def Coppell 25-15, 25-16
Lake Ridge def Lake Highlands 25-17, 25-18
Lake Ridge def Hereford 27-25, 25-22
Lamar def Cedar Hill 25-6, 25-14
Lovejoy def Northwest 25-17, 25-18
Lovejoy def Dumas 25-12, 25-8
Lovejoy def Cedar Park 25-13, 25-17
Mansfield def Amarillo 25-16, 25-14
Mansfield def Borger 25-16, 26-28, 25-15
Mid. Heritage def Fossil Ridge 25-20, 25-10
Northwest def Cedar Park 25-23, 25-14
Northwest def Dumas 25-15, 25-18
Parish Episcopal def Westlake 19-25, 25-16, 26-24
Parish Episcopal def Midland 19-25, 25-23, 25-9
Plano def Belton 25-20, 25-16
Randall def Denton 28-26, 25-19
Randall def Legacy 25-15, 25-22
Randall def Weatherford 25-17, 25-23
Red Oak def Keller Central 25-20, 25-18
Red Oak def Wakeland 25-22, 23-25, 25-21
Reedy def Fossil Ridge 28-26, 25-23
Reedy def Mid. Heritage 25-10, 26-24
Rockwall def Keller 26-28, 25-16, 26-24
Rockwall def Midway 22-25, 25-15, 28-26
Rockwall-Heath def Hebron 25-19, 25-16
Sachse def Cedar Hill 25-6, 25-20
Sachse def Lamar 25-19, 25-13
SL Carroll def Lake Dallas 25-15, 25-15
SL Carroll def Bryan 25-12, 25-20
SL Carroll def El Paso Coronado 25-23, 26-24
Vandegrift def Keller Central 25-16, 25-12
Vandegrift def Red Oak 25-20, 28-26
Vandegrift def Wakeland 14-25, 25-21, 25-20
Wakeland def Keller Central 25-15, 25-14
Waxahachie def Parish Episcopal 17-25, 25-21, 25-17
Waxahachie def Midland 25-16, 25-17
Waxahachie def Westlake 19-25, 25-18, 25-22
Weatherford def Legacy 25-15, 25-17
Berkner def Lakeview Centennial (2) 25-12, 25-12
Bonham def Mesquite 25-16, 25-10
Bonham def Sunset 25-21, 25-15
Little Elm def Mesquite 25-9, 25-9
Little Elm def Bonham 25-19, 21-25, 25-17
Little Elm def Sunset 25-21, 25-12
Mesquite def Sunset 26-28, 25-7, 25-10
Nimitz def Lakeview Centennial (2) 25-16, 25-11
Nimitz def Community 17-25, 25-23, 25-23
Nimitz def Berkner 22-25, 25-12, 25-16
Ranchview def Skyline 25-21, 25-12
Ranchview def Terrell 25-9, 25-9
Royse City def Skyline 25-21, 25-15
Royse City def Ranchview 25-19, 21-25, 25-17
Royse City def Terrell 25-16, 25-10
Skyline def Terrell 26-28, 25-7, 25-10
West Mesquite def Molina 25-15, 25-7
Arlington def Calallen 25-23, 25-22
Canyon def Arlington 25-20, 25-15
Clark def North Crowley 25-17, 25-9
Georgetown def Arlington 25-19, 25-17
Lake Travis def South Grand Prairie 25-10, 25-14
Langham Creek def North Crowley 25-13, 25-20
Martin def Klein 25-17, 20-25, 25-15
Martin def Rouse 25-20, 22-25, 25-16
Martin def Brenham 25-14, 25-16
Round Rock def South Grand Prairie 25-19, 25-22
South Grand Prairie def Deer Park 18-25, 30-28, 25-16
Westwood def North Crowley 25-10, 25-15
Haltom Tournament
Everman def Irving 25-10, 25-5
Everman def Hillsboro 26-24, 25-18
Princeton def Everman 23-25, 25-15, 25-14
