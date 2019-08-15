High School Volleyball

Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball tournament scores: Thursday August 15, 2019

Star Telegram 2018 volleyball all area team

Meet the area's offensive and defensive players of the year, the top setter and the best overall MVP from the 2018 high school volleyball season. By
Up Next
Meet the area's offensive and defensive players of the year, the top setter and the best overall MVP from the 2018 high school volleyball season. By

Please send scores to bgosset@star-telegram.com.

Thursday, August 15

Northwest ISD Tournament

Aledo def Rockwall-Heath 25-17, 25-16

Aledo def Braswell 25-14, 25-8

Boswell def Plano 25-19, 25-21

Boswell def Belton 25-15, 25-17

Bryan def Lake Dallas 30-28, 23-25, 25-14

Byron Nelson def Amarillo 25-15, 25-19

Byron Nelson def Borger 25-8, 25-7

Byron Nelson def Mansfield 25-21, 25-18

Coppell def Hereford 25-14, 25-12

Coppell def Lake Highlands 25-20, 25-17

Decatur def Rockwall 25-12, 25-19

Decatur def Midway 25-19, 25-20

Denton def Weatherford 19-25, 25-23, 25-19

Denton def Legacy 26-28, 25-9, 25-17

Eaton def Cedar Hill 25-4, 25-5

Eaton def Lamar 25-16, 25-17

Eaton def Sachse 20-25, 25-19, 25-21

El Paso Coronado def Lake Dallas 22-25, 25-17, 25-19

Flower Mound def Krum 25-8, 25-14

Flower Mound def Highland Park 25-17, 25-18

Frisco Liberty def Boswell 24-26, 25-19, 25-23

Frisco Liberty def Belton 25-17, 25-16

Frisco Liberty def Plano 25-16, 25-20

Grapevine def Fossil Ridge 25-10, 25-11

Grapevine def Reedy 25-17, 25-17

Grapevine def Mid. Heritage 24-26, 25-13, 25-19

Hebron def Aledo 21-25, 25-21, 25-22

Hebron def Braswell 25-8, 25-15

Hebron def Rockwall-Heath 14-25, 25-23, 25-21

Hereford def Lake Highlands 27-25, 25-22

Highland Park def Krum 16-25, 25-15, 25-22

Keller def Decatur 9-25, 25-18, 25-21

Keller def Midway 25-11, 25-18

Lake Ridge def Coppell 25-15, 25-16

Lake Ridge def Lake Highlands 25-17, 25-18

Lake Ridge def Hereford 27-25, 25-22

Lamar def Cedar Hill 25-6, 25-14

Lovejoy def Northwest 25-17, 25-18

Lovejoy def Dumas 25-12, 25-8

Lovejoy def Cedar Park 25-13, 25-17

Mansfield def Amarillo 25-16, 25-14

Mansfield def Borger 25-16, 26-28, 25-15

Mid. Heritage def Fossil Ridge 25-20, 25-10

Northwest def Cedar Park 25-23, 25-14

Northwest def Dumas 25-15, 25-18

Parish Episcopal def Westlake 19-25, 25-16, 26-24

Parish Episcopal def Midland 19-25, 25-23, 25-9

Plano def Belton 25-20, 25-16

Randall def Denton 28-26, 25-19

Randall def Legacy 25-15, 25-22

Randall def Weatherford 25-17, 25-23

Red Oak def Keller Central 25-20, 25-18

Red Oak def Wakeland 25-22, 23-25, 25-21

Reedy def Fossil Ridge 28-26, 25-23

Reedy def Mid. Heritage 25-10, 26-24

Rockwall def Keller 26-28, 25-16, 26-24

Rockwall def Midway 22-25, 25-15, 28-26

Rockwall-Heath def Hebron 25-19, 25-16

Sachse def Cedar Hill 25-6, 25-20

Sachse def Lamar 25-19, 25-13

SL Carroll def Lake Dallas 25-15, 25-15

SL Carroll def Bryan 25-12, 25-20

SL Carroll def El Paso Coronado 25-23, 26-24

Vandegrift def Keller Central 25-16, 25-12

Vandegrift def Red Oak 25-20, 28-26

Vandegrift def Wakeland 14-25, 25-21, 25-20

Wakeland def Keller Central 25-15, 25-14

Waxahachie def Parish Episcopal 17-25, 25-21, 25-17

Waxahachie def Midland 25-16, 25-17

Waxahachie def Westlake 19-25, 25-18, 25-22

Weatherford def Legacy 25-15, 25-17

Lady Ram Festival

Berkner def Lakeview Centennial (2) 25-12, 25-12

Bonham def Mesquite 25-16, 25-10

Bonham def Sunset 25-21, 25-15

Little Elm def Mesquite 25-9, 25-9

Little Elm def Bonham 25-19, 21-25, 25-17

Little Elm def Sunset 25-21, 25-12

Mesquite def Sunset 26-28, 25-7, 25-10

Nimitz def Lakeview Centennial (2) 25-16, 25-11

Nimitz def Community 17-25, 25-23, 25-23

Nimitz def Berkner 22-25, 25-12, 25-16

Ranchview def Skyline 25-21, 25-12

Ranchview def Terrell 25-9, 25-9

Royse City def Skyline 25-21, 25-15

Royse City def Ranchview 25-19, 21-25, 25-17

Royse City def Terrell 25-16, 25-10

Skyline def Terrell 26-28, 25-7, 25-10

West Mesquite def Molina 25-15, 25-7

Fraulein Volleyfest

Arlington def Calallen 25-23, 25-22

Canyon def Arlington 25-20, 25-15

Clark def North Crowley 25-17, 25-9

Georgetown def Arlington 25-19, 25-17

Lake Travis def South Grand Prairie 25-10, 25-14

Langham Creek def North Crowley 25-13, 25-20

Martin def Klein 25-17, 20-25, 25-15

Martin def Rouse 25-20, 22-25, 25-16

Martin def Brenham 25-14, 25-16

Round Rock def South Grand Prairie 25-19, 25-22

South Grand Prairie def Deer Park 18-25, 30-28, 25-16

Westwood def North Crowley 25-10, 25-15

Haltom Tournament

Everman def Irving 25-10, 25-5

Everman def Hillsboro 26-24, 25-18

Princeton def Everman 23-25, 25-15, 25-14

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
  Comments  