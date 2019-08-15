High School Volleyball
DFW area volleyball tournament schedules during second week of the season Aug. 15-17
The high school volleyball season is in its second week, which means another weekend of tournament play.
It was a nice showing during Week 1 as a few Dallas-Fort Worth teams racked up victories, including Plano West, Flower Mound, Eaton, Lake Ridge, Burleson, Everman, Midlothian Heritage, Denton, Sachse and Lake Country Christian.
Northwest ISD, Granbury and Richardson Berkner are among those hosting this weekend.
Northwest ISD Tournament
Thursday-Saturday (Northwest, Eaton, Byron Nelson HS)
DFW schools participating
Aledo
Boswell
Braswell
Byron Nelson
Cedar Hill
Coppell
Decatur
Denton
Eaton
Flower Mound
Fossil Ridge
Liberty
Reedy
Grapevine
Hebron
Highland Park
Keller
Keller Central
Krum
Lake Dallas
Lake Highlands
Lake Ridge
Lamar
Lovejoy
Mansfield
Legacy
Mid. Heritage
Northwest
Parish Episcopal
Plano
Red Oak
Rockwall
Heath
Sachse
SL Carroll
Wakeland
Waxahachie
Weatherford
Granbury Classic
Thursday-Saturday
DFW schools participating
Granbury
Burleson
Birdville
Paschal
Trinity
Chisholm Trail
Azle
Richland
Prestonwood
Timberview
Lewisville
Sherman
Joshua
Burl. Centennial
Allen Open
Friday-Saturday
DFW schools participating
Plano West
Lone Star
Richardson
Allen
Frisco Heritage
Hockaday
McKinney Boyd
Celina
Lebanon Trail
Midlothian
Wylie East
JJ Pearce
Frisco
Plano East
Bishop Lynch
Frisco Centennial
Hillcrest
Marcus
John Paul II
Timber Creek
Rowlett
Coll. Heritage
Lady Ram Festival, Richardson
Thursday-Saturday (Berkner HS)
DFW schools participating
Division I
Independence
Wilson
MacArthur
Lovejoy 2
Memorial
The Colony
Mes. Horn
Wylie
McKinney North
Kennedale
Division II
Ranchview
Royse City
Terrell
Skyline
Little Elm
Bonham
Mesquite
Sunset
Berkner
Nimitz
Nevada Community
Lakeview Centennial 2
Corsicana
Garland
Turner
Sunnyvale
Newman Smith
Bowie
Lakeview Centennial
Kimball
Naaman Forest
Creekview
Duncanville
Caddo Mills
Lovejoy 3
West Mesquite
Molina
Fraulein Volleyfest, New Braunfels
Thursday-Saturday
DFW schools participating
Arlington
Martin
North Crowley
South Grand Prairie
NEISD Invitational, San Antonio
Friday-Saturday
DFW schools participating
Denton Ryan
Haltom Tournament
Thursday-Saturday
DFW schools participating
Haltom
Everman
Wyatt
Irving
Arl. Seguin
Princeton
Brewer Bear Classic
Thursday-Saturday
DFW schools participating
Brewer
LD Bell
Mes. Poteet
Grand Prairie
Glen Rose Tournament
Thursday-Saturday
DFW schools participating
Glen Rose
Godley
Boyd
Ponder
Castleberry
Nolan Catholic
Saginaw
Sanger
NCTA
Rio Vista
Eastern Hills
