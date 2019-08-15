DFW area volleyball tournament schedules during second week of the season Aug. 15-17

Star Telegram 2018 volleyball all area team Meet the area's offensive and defensive players of the year, the top setter and the best overall MVP from the 2018 high school volleyball season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Meet the area's offensive and defensive players of the year, the top setter and the best overall MVP from the 2018 high school volleyball season.

The high school volleyball season is in its second week, which means another weekend of tournament play.

It was a nice showing during Week 1 as a few Dallas-Fort Worth teams racked up victories, including Plano West, Flower Mound, Eaton, Lake Ridge, Burleson, Everman, Midlothian Heritage, Denton, Sachse and Lake Country Christian.

Northwest ISD, Granbury and Richardson Berkner are among those hosting this weekend.

Coaches, if you don’t see a tournament that you’re in, please email us a bracket at bgosset@star-telegram.com. Also please email results and stats.

Northwest ISD Tournament

Thursday-Saturday (Northwest, Eaton, Byron Nelson HS)

You can find schedules and scores here

DFW schools participating

Aledo

Boswell

Braswell

Byron Nelson

Cedar Hill

Coppell

Decatur

Denton

Eaton

Flower Mound

Fossil Ridge

Liberty

Reedy

Grapevine

Hebron

Highland Park

Keller

Keller Central

Krum

Lake Dallas

Lake Highlands

Lake Ridge

Lamar

Lovejoy

Mansfield

Legacy

Mid. Heritage

Northwest

Parish Episcopal

Plano

Red Oak

Rockwall

Heath

Sachse

SL Carroll

Wakeland

Waxahachie

Weatherford

Granbury Classic

Thursday-Saturday

DFW schools participating

Granbury

Burleson

Birdville

Paschal

Trinity

Chisholm Trail

Azle

Richland

Prestonwood

Timberview

Lewisville

Sherman

Joshua

Burl. Centennial

Allen Open

Friday-Saturday

You can find schedules and scores here

DFW schools participating

Plano West

Lone Star

Richardson

Allen

Frisco Heritage

Hockaday

McKinney Boyd

Celina

Lebanon Trail

Midlothian

Wylie East

JJ Pearce

Frisco

Plano East

Bishop Lynch

Frisco Centennial

Hillcrest

Marcus

John Paul II

Timber Creek

Rowlett

Coll. Heritage

Lady Ram Festival, Richardson

Thursday-Saturday (Berkner HS)

You can find schedules and scores here

DFW schools participating

Division I

Independence

Wilson

MacArthur

Lovejoy 2

Memorial

The Colony

Mes. Horn

Wylie

McKinney North

Kennedale

Division II

Ranchview

Royse City

Terrell

Skyline

Little Elm

Bonham

Mesquite

Sunset

Berkner

Nimitz

Nevada Community

Lakeview Centennial 2

Corsicana

Garland

Turner

Sunnyvale

Newman Smith

Bowie

Lakeview Centennial

Kimball

Naaman Forest

Creekview

Duncanville

Caddo Mills

Lovejoy 3

West Mesquite

Molina

Fraulein Volleyfest, New Braunfels

Thursday-Saturday

You can find schedules and scores here

DFW schools participating

Arlington

Martin

North Crowley

South Grand Prairie

NEISD Invitational, San Antonio

Friday-Saturday

You can find schedules and scores here

DFW schools participating

Denton Ryan

Haltom Tournament

Thursday-Saturday

DFW schools participating

Haltom

Everman

Wyatt

Irving

Arl. Seguin

Princeton

Brewer Bear Classic

Thursday-Saturday

DFW schools participating

Brewer

LD Bell

Mes. Poteet

Grand Prairie

Glen Rose Tournament

Thursday-Saturday

DFW schools participating

Glen Rose

Godley

Boyd

Ponder

Castleberry

Nolan Catholic

Saginaw

Sanger

NCTA

Rio Vista

Eastern Hills