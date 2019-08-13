DFW with three in top 10 of MaxPreps preseason volleyball top 25, including No. 1 team

Star Telegram 2018 volleyball all area team Meet the area's offensive and defensive players of the year, the top setter and the best overall MVP from the 2018 high school volleyball season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Meet the area's offensive and defensive players of the year, the top setter and the best overall MVP from the 2018 high school volleyball season.

MaxPreps announced its national volleyball preseason top 25 on Tuesday and 6A defending champ Flower Mound sits as the top-ranked team.

But the Jaguars aren’t the only school from Dallas-Fort Worth in the top 10 as Plano West (8) and Byron Nelson (9) are also highly ranked, and it couldn’t have come at a better time as all three teams performed well during the first tournaments of the season.

Flower Mound won the Battle of the Rock in Rockwall while Plano West won the Nike/ASC tournament in Carrollton. Byron Nelson traveled to Hawaii and came in second at the Ann Kang Invitational.

Kaylee Cox, the 6A state title game MVP, returns for Flower Mound. UCLA commit Iman Ndiaye and TGCA all star Jill Pressly are back for Plano West. LSU commit Paige Flickinger and UCLA commit Charitie Luper return for Byron Nelson.

Two others from Texas enter the top 25 with Ridge Point (6) and Lovejoy (14).

Carroll (31) and Prosper (45) are in the “Next 25.”

Top 25

1. FLOWER MOUND

2. Mater Dei, (CA)

3. Assumption (KY)

4. Cathedral Catholic (CA)

5. Redondo Union (CA)

6. FORT BEND RIDGE POINT

7. Green Hope (NC)

8. PLANO WEST

9. BYRON NELSON

10. New Castle (IN)

11. Marymount (CA)

12. Sterling (IL)

13. Torrey Pines (CA)

14. LOVEJOY

15. Millard North (NE)

16. Christian (MI)

17. Skutt Catholic (NE)

18. Ursuline (OH)

19. ‘Iolani (HI)

20. Yorktown (IN)

21. Immaculate Heart (NJ)

22. McIntosh (GA)

23. Mt. Carmel (LA)

24. Logan-Rogersville (MO)

25. Cedar Falls (IO)