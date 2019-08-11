Tournament Recap: Lake Ridge wins MISD title; Burleson, Lake Country, Eaton bring home gold

Star Telegram 2018 volleyball all area team Meet the area's offensive and defensive players of the year, the top setter and the best overall MVP from the 2018 high school volleyball season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Meet the area's offensive and defensive players of the year, the top setter and the best overall MVP from the 2018 high school volleyball season.

Lake Ridge, the preseason No. 3 team in the area, finished off Day 1 of the Mansfield ISD Methodist Volleyball tournament with a loss to Timber Creek on Thursday.

But the Eagles rebounded to win their final six games, without dropping a set, to capture the championship trophy. They swept District 7-6A opponent Waxahachie 25-18, 27-25 on Saturday at Legacy High School.

“This tournament means a lot to us. It’s the first time we’ve been in the championship game so it means everything for Lake Ridge,” head coach Jessica Tyler said. “We kind of struggled on Thursday, but they started to gel together and work as a team.”

Senior outside Madison Williams, who is committed to Texas, finished with a team-high nine kills. Junior outside and Georgia commit Lyric Stewart added eight kills.

Stewart was named all-tourney while Williams was awarded with tournament MVP.

“We started the season with a loss to Granbury, but then came to this tournament and really showed everyone what we’re capable of,” said Williams, who posted over 70 kills in nine games. “It was really nice to come to our first tournament and get a win for the city.”

The Eagles (8-2) earned their second sweep over Waxahachie after beating the Indians 25-23, 25-17 on Friday in pool play. Williams and Stewart finished with 10 and eight kills while senior setter Logyn Hinds, a TCU beach commit, registered 16 assists. Hinds, who was also all-tourney, recorded 13 assists in the championship game.

Lake Ridge beat district rival Mansfield, 25-11, 25-23, in Saturday’s semifinals.

“We were able to play Mansfield and Waxahachie and overall, I think we left a great first impression,” Stewart said.

Lake Ridge is coming off a 36-12 season and third place finish in district, its first year in Class 6A.

Tyler said the Eagles have a large group of returners, led by their three Division I commits.

“I have high expectations for our girls, like we do every year for our program,” she said. “We have so many returners back that I expect us to compete at a high level.”

Added Hinds, “We won’t go anywhere unless we work hard as a team and put in the effort to get to where we want to be.”

Ragan Ward and Lacy Mott were named all-tourney for Waxahachie.

Rest of the field

Timber Creek beat Midland in the consolation final

Birdville defeated Coll. Heritage to win the gold bracket

Keller Central won the consolation final in the silver bracket

Burl. Centennial defeated Euless Trinity to win the bronze bracket

North Crowley won the consolation final in the bronze bracket

Bev Ball Tournament, Abilene

Burleson, the preseason No. 6 team in the area, capped off a perfect 8-0 start to the volleyball season with a 23-25, 25-18, 25-23 championship win over Krum on Saturday.

The Elks dropped one set in seven tournament games. They also beat Lubbock Coronado and Bushland (semifinals) on Saturday.

Junior outside Emily Rich, who was all-area most improved in 2018, and junior setter Mia Smalls were named to the all-tournament team.

Ann Kang Invitational, Honolulu

Redondo Union (California) defeated Byron Nelson 25-19, 25-22 in the championship game on Saturday at ‘Iolani High School. LSU commit Paige Flickinger and UCLA commit Charitie Luper were named all-tourney.

The Bobcats, the preseason No. 1 team in the area, finished the tournament with a 7-1 record. They beat host team and defending champ ‘Iolani 25-22, 26-24 in the semifinals.

Granbury finished in the top 10.

TAPPS Spike Down Classic

Lake Country Christian avenged its loss to Rockwall Heritage on Friday when the Eagles beat RH 25-18, 25-16 in the championship game on Saturday at the Game On Center in Fort Worth.

The Eagles started the tourney 3-0 with wins over Fort Worth Bethesda, Lakehill and Temple Christian. They went 2-1 on Friday with a 21-25, 21-25 defeat to Heritage.

LCCS beat Stonegate and Lakehill on Saturday to get to the title game.

Olivia Elofsson was named to the all-tournament team while Maddie Pendley was named tournament MVP.

Bethesda beat Fort Worth Calvary to win the ruby bracket.

Austin ISD Jason Landers

After beating Flour Bluff and Austin Bowie, the Eaton Eagles defeated El Paso High to capture the AISD championship trophy on Saturday. Caleigh Enax, Kiya Yeoman, Addie Ortman and Maribel Aumoeualogo were named all-tourney.

Lamar finished in the gold bracket; Gretchen Walsh and Kennedy Stanford were all-tourney.

Fossil Ridge finished in bronze; Jadyn Fife was named all-tourney with 56 kills, 27 digs and 13 blocks.

Pearland Tournament

Boswell finished in seventh place, out of 58 teams, during the Adidas John Turner Classic, going 6-2. UNT commit Emily Ah Leong and Isabela Moore were named to the all-tournament team.

Denton Guyer finished 13th with a 7-2 record and Highland Park came in 21st with a 5-4 record.

Nike/ASC Tournament

Plano West defeated Lovejoy 25-14, 25-21 on Saturday to win the Nike Classic.

Iman Ndiaye was named tournament MVP. Jill Pressly took home Offensive MVP honors while Morgan Carter was voted best defensive player. Ashley Le was best setter.

The Wolves also took down Paschal and McKinney North on Saturday.

McKinney North came in third and Frisco Wakeland was fourth. Keller was tied for fifth while Paschal, Plano, Plano East and South Grand Prairie rounded out the top 10.

Bishop Lynch won the silver bracket.

Congratulations to your Nike ASC/LISD Classic Champions!

Here are your Tournament All Stars:

Tournament MVP: Iman Ndiaye @imanndiaye

Offensive MVP: Jill Pressly @JillPressly

Defensive MVP: Morgan Carter

Setter MVP: Ashey Le @ashley_le_

Duncanville Tournament

Midlothian Heritage defeated Argyle to win the championship trophy at Duncanville on Saturday.

Kelsey Carpenter was awarded tournament MVP. Texas A&M commit Hanna Larson was most outstanding blocker and Kaylee Rutenbar was most outstanding libero.

Argyle’s Kassidy Reeves was best setter.

North Forney and San Angelo Central were tied for third place.

Reese Rumfield (Joshua), Grace Wood (Joshua), Jyla Clayton (Lancaster), Marrian Hattaway (Crowley), Madison Reagins (Duncanville), KeAundra Sykes (Duncanville), Jessie Moore (Argyle) and Ally Jones (Argyle) made the all-tourney team.

Battle of the Rock, Rockwall

Defending 6A state champ Flower Mound took down Prosper 25-22, 18-25, 25-19, 25-11 to win the championship trophy. Angelique Cyr and Kaylee Cox were awarded Co-MVPs.

Prosper’s Sami Jacobs and Nikki Steinheiser were both named to the all-tourney team.

Southlake Carroll finished in third place. Stanford commit Annabelle Smith was all-tourney. Aledo came in seventh.

Weatherford won the consolation final with its only loss coming against Flower Mound. Logan Loran was all-tourney.

Denton ISD Tournament

Denton High took home the championship trophy with a 20-25, 25-21, 25-22 win over Red Oak on Saturday. Taylor Thomas and Leah Stolfus were named all-tourney.

Denton (9-1) also beat Aubrey and Chisholm Trail, which came in fourth. Autumn Roach was named all-tourney.

In three wins on Saturday, Thomas finished with 27 kills and 40 digs. Maria Martin, Sophie Audirsch and Abby Folsom combined for 89 assists, and Sydney Soto added 23 kills and 30 digs.

Garland ISD Tournament

Sachse successfully defended its championship trophy after beating Frisco Independence 20-25, 25-18, 25-10. The Mustangs also beat Lone Star, Frisco and Carthage on Saturday.

Marcus Showcase/Texan-Bobcat Showcase

Grapevine senior middle and Indiana commit Savannah Kjolhede was named all-tournament at the Flower Mound Marcus volleyball showcase on Saturday.

Northwest senior Hannah McCreight recorded a school record eight block assists in a win over Arlington. She was named all-tourney at the Texan-Bobcat Showcase.