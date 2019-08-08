Dallas-Fort Worth area high school volleyball tournament scores: August 8, 2019

Star Telegram 2018 volleyball all area team Meet the area's offensive and defensive players of the year, the top setter and the best overall MVP from the 2018 high school volleyball season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Meet the area's offensive and defensive players of the year, the top setter and the best overall MVP from the 2018 high school volleyball season.

This weekend marks the first of three in which teams across the state will play in some of the toughest tourneys in the nation. It includes tournaments as close to Dallas-Fort Worth to ones in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

Coaches, if you don’t see a tournament that you’re in, please email us a bracket at bgosset@star-telegram.com.

Also please email results and stats.

Thursday, August 8

Pool Play

Boswell def O’Connor25-23, 12-25, 25-21

Boswell def Clear Creek 25-18, 25-16

Boswell def Brazoswood 25-15, 25-16

Decatur def Mission Veterans 25-18, 25-20

Decatur def Clear Lake 25-8, 25-18

Guyer def San Marcos 25-15, 25-16

Guyer def Montgomery 25-18, 25-19

Highland Park def PNG 25-11, 25-19

Highland Park def Summer Creek 25-11, 25-18

Pool Play

Coppell def Frenship 25-17, 22-25, 25-19

Coppell def El Dorado 25-18, 25-21

El Dorado def North Crowley 25-18, 25-14

Dumas def Richland 23-25, 25-19, 25-13

Richland def Timberview 25-21, 25-19

Midway def Timberview 25-23, 26-24

Mansfield def Centennial 25-9, 25-8

Hereford def Centennial 25-20, 25-16

Birdville def Summit 25-7, 25-14

Birdville def Judson 25-13, 25-16

Waxahachie def Eastwood 25-16, 25-15

Waxahachie def Lee 25-19, 25-14

Legacy def Eastwood 25-9, 25-21

Legacy def Lee 25-21, 25-18

LD Bell def Chapin 25-16, 25-21

Lake Ridge def Crawford 25-7, 25-21

Heritage def Central 25-11, 13-25, 25-18

Franklin def Trinity 25-20, 22-25, 25-18

Pool Play

Byron Nelson def Huntington Beach 25-17, 25-12

TAPPS Spike Down Classic

Pool Play

Lake Country def FW Bethesda 25-23, 25-13

Lake Country def Lakehill 25-19, 25-15

Lake Country def Temple Christian 25-10, 25-13

FW Calvary def Temple Christian 25-20, 25-18

Grace Prep def Austin Regents 25-14, 25-11

Pantego def FW All Saints 25-12, 25-23

Denton Ryan Tournament

Pool Play

Ryan def South Hills 25-21, 25-15

Haltom def South Hills 25-15, 25-14

South Hills def Red River Christian 25-18, 25-19