Fort Worth-area volleyball preview: Class 4A, 3A, private school players to watch in 2019

Meet the area's offensive and defensive players of the year, the top setter and the best overall MVP from the 2018 high school volleyball season.

Another round of serves, digs and assists are back for the 2019 season, which officially began with regular-season games on Tuesday.

Who has the best chance to win their district? Will anyone reach the state tournament in Garland this fall?

Here are some of the top Class 4A, 3A and private school players to watch for in the Fort Worth-area.

Coaches: if we missed any players from the area or your team isn’t on our list, please send us an email at bgosset@star-telegram.com. Thank you.

District 7-4A

Glen Rose

Taylor Fellers, Senior

Cam Hinton, Sophomore

Abby Koerner, Junior

Emma Lozier, Junior

Alexis Mims, Junior

Godley

Skylar Tew, Junior

Taylen Thompson, Senior

Kenzie Ward, Senior

District 9-4A

Benbrook

Emily Fowlkes, Senior

Mallory Gossett, Senior

Kayla Jennings, Junior

Camryn McGriff, Senior (Shepherd University)

Madison Sorrell, Sophomore

Kennedale

Tatum Pavey, Junior

Maddie Pyles, Sophomore

Gracyn Reed, Sophomore

Lilly Rychlik, Senior

Katie Spell, Junior

Bryley Steinhilber, Junior

Lake Worth

Jayden Ford

District 7-3A

Brock

Samantha Ashley, Senior

Rian Brunner, Junior

Laney Dale, Senior

Kealey Dent, Senior

Marlee Garcia, Sophomore

Jessie Steele, Senior

Ava Tanner, Junior

Private Schools

All Saints

Shannon Dixon, Sophomore

Sydney Hoosier, Junior

Kelsie Selman, Senior

Country Day

Kenzi Carter, Senior

Mia Kovachev, Senior

Fort Worth Christian

Addison Badley, Junior

Avery Williams, Senior

Grace Prep

Courtnie Crayton, Junior

Bonnie Davis, Junior (UCLA beach)

Maddie McDonald, Sophomore

Sage Post, Senior (Lubbock Christian)

Hannah Reeves, Junior

Lacy Young, Freshman

Grapevine Faith

Alexa Anderson, Senior

Anna Zemmin, Senior

Lake Country

Skylar Cawley, Junior

Olivia Elofsson, Sophomore

Hailee Howell, Senior

Maddie Pendley, Junior

Nolan Catholic

Natalie Ater

Claire Graber