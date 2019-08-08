High School Volleyball
Fort Worth-area volleyball preview: Class 4A, 3A, private school players to watch in 2019
Star Telegram 2018 volleyball all area team
Another round of serves, digs and assists are back for the 2019 season, which officially began with regular-season games on Tuesday.
Who has the best chance to win their district? Will anyone reach the state tournament in Garland this fall?
Here are some of the top Class 4A, 3A and private school players to watch for in the Fort Worth-area.
Coaches: if we missed any players from the area or your team isn’t on our list, please send us an email at bgosset@star-telegram.com. Thank you.
District 7-4A
Taylor Fellers, Senior
Cam Hinton, Sophomore
Abby Koerner, Junior
Emma Lozier, Junior
Alexis Mims, Junior
Godley
Skylar Tew, Junior
Taylen Thompson, Senior
Kenzie Ward, Senior
District 9-4A
Benbrook
Emily Fowlkes, Senior
Mallory Gossett, Senior
Kayla Jennings, Junior
Camryn McGriff, Senior (Shepherd University)
Madison Sorrell, Sophomore
Kennedale
Tatum Pavey, Junior
Maddie Pyles, Sophomore
Gracyn Reed, Sophomore
Lilly Rychlik, Senior
Katie Spell, Junior
Bryley Steinhilber, Junior
Lake Worth
Jayden Ford
District 7-3A
Brock
Samantha Ashley, Senior
Rian Brunner, Junior
Laney Dale, Senior
Kealey Dent, Senior
Marlee Garcia, Sophomore
Jessie Steele, Senior
Ava Tanner, Junior
Private Schools
All Saints
Shannon Dixon, Sophomore
Sydney Hoosier, Junior
Kelsie Selman, Senior
Country Day
Mia Kovachev, Senior
Fort Worth Christian
Addison Badley, Junior
Avery Williams, Senior
Courtnie Crayton, Junior
Bonnie Davis, Junior (UCLA beach)
Maddie McDonald, Sophomore
Sage Post, Senior (Lubbock Christian)
Hannah Reeves, Junior
Lacy Young, Freshman
Grapevine Faith
Alexa Anderson, Senior
Anna Zemmin, Senior
Lake Country
Skylar Cawley, Junior
Olivia Elofsson, Sophomore
Hailee Howell, Senior
Maddie Pendley, Junior
Nolan Catholic
Natalie Ater
Claire Graber
Comments