Texas bound standout from Mansfield, TCU sophomore from Arlington headline USA National team

Molly Phillips, who was named 2018 Star-Telegram Volleyball Player of the Year, is one of four players from Dallas-Fort Worth to make the U.S. Women’s Junior National Team.

USA volleyball announced its 12-player roster on Wednesday. The team will compete in the 2019 FIVB Women’s U20 World Championship July 12-21 in Léon Guanajuato and Aguascalientes, Mexico.

Phillips graduated from Mansfield in June, where she was an all-state middle blocker. She was the lone representative from DFW on the U.S. Women’s Junior national volleyball team last summer.

She led the team with a game-high 13 kills as the U.S. swept the Dominican Republic 25-20, 25-11, 25-20 in the gold medal match on Saturday in Mexico to win the NORCECA Women’s U20 Continental Championship.





Phillips, who will continue her career at the University of Texas, led DFW last season with a school-record 768 kills. She added career-highs of 479 digs and 63 aces, and is the all-time program leader with 2,003 kills.

Phillips was voted 7-6A Co-Hitter of the Year, TGCA 6A All-State, Under Armour All-American and MaxPreps All-American.

Three others from DFW made the USA team: Arlington’s Katie Clark (TCU sophomore), Frisco Liberty senior and Minnesota commit Jenna Wenaas and South Grand Prairie’s Azhani Tealer (Kentucky incoming freshman).

Clark finished her four-year career at Arlington with a school record 2,329 kills along with a .380 hitting clip, 745 digs, 335 blocks and 160 aces. She was named Under Armour Girls High School All-America Third Team as a senior and ranked No. 11 in the state by FloVolleyball. She was district MVP as a junior.





Clark started 10 of 22 matches last season at TCU and recorded 194 kills and 55 blocks.

Wenaas had a career year last season at Liberty with 518 kills, 377 digs, 54 blocks and 38 aces. She has 1,478 kills in three years.

Tealer totaled over 1,000 kills over the last three years at SGP including 323 in 2018. She added a career-high 217 digs.

Head Coach: Jerritt Elliott (University of Texas)

Assistant Coaches: Paula Weishoff (Concordia Irvine) and Jenny Hazelwood (Infinity Volleyball Club)

FIVB Women’s U20 World Championship Pool A Schedule

July 12: USA vs Italy, 1:30 p.m. ET

July 13: USA vs Mexico, 9:30 p.m. ET

July 14: USA vs Cuba, 1:30 p.m. ET

Name (Position, Height, HS Grad Year, Club/Region, College, Hometown)

3 - Brooke Nuneviller (L, 5-11, 2018, Aspire VBC/Arizona Region, Oregon, Chandler, Ariz.)

4 - Mia Tuaniga (S, 5-9, 2020, Apex1/Southern California, Long Beach State, Long Beach, Calif.)

5 - Azhani Tealer (OPP, 5-10, 2019, Texas Image/North Texas, Kentucky, Grand Prairie, Texas)

6 - Logan Eggleston (OH, 6-1, 2018, Alliance/Southern, Texas, Brentwood, Tenn.)

7 - Jenna Wenaas (OH, 6-1, 2020, TAV/North Texas, Minnesota, Frisco, Texas)

9 - Skylar Fields (OPP, 6-2, 2019, Houston Juniors/Lone Star, Texas, Missouri City, Texas)

11 - Molly Phillips (M, 6-2, 2019, Texas Image/North Texas, Texas, Mansfield, Texas)

13 - Ella May Powell (S, 6-2, 2018, Ozark Juniors/Delta Region, Washington, Fayetteville, Ark.)

15 - Katie Clark (M, 6-3, 2018, TAV/North Texas, TCU, Arlington, Texas)

17 - Anna Dixon (OH, 6-3, 2019, KC Power/Heart of America, Kansas State, Louisburg, Kan.)

19 - Kendall Kipp (OPP, 6-6, 2019, Laguna Beach VBC/Southern California, Stanford, Newport Beach, Calif.)

20 - Heather Gneiting (M, 6-6, 2018, Club V/Intermountain, BYU, Provo, Utah)