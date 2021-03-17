High School Softball
Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth area high school softball player of the week
Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth area high school softball player of the week.
Voting ends on Friday.
You may vote more than once.
Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth area high school softball player of the week.
Voting ends on Friday.
You may vote more than once.
Top 10 rankings as the baseball and softball seasons continue to kick off.KEEP READING
Unlimited digital access - $6 for 6 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Unlimited digital access - $6 for 6 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Comments