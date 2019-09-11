Marcus shortstop makes USA U-17 Women’s National Team that will compete in Columbia

Star-Telegram reporter Brian Gosset goes head-to-head with 4-star QB Ken Seals at local workout Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals.

Flower Mound Marcus sophomore shortstop Haidyn Sokoloski was one of 15 players selected to the USA softball U-17 Women’s National Team that will compete in Barranquilla, Colombia, USA Softball announced on Wednesday.

Team USA will compete at the U-17 Women’s Pan American Softball Championship, slated for Oct. 11-19. They will look to qualify for the 2020 World Baseball Softball Confederation U-18 Women’s Softball World Cup.

Coaches on the U.S. include head coach Kyla Holas (Pasadena, Texas) and assistants Becky Snow (Albany, NY) and Ernie Yarbrough (Owasso, Okla.). Two others from Texas made the roster: Fulshear’s Avery Hodge and Liberty’s Kaci West.

Sokoloski, who is committed to Oklahoma State, was named District 6-6A first-team last season as a freshman. She was also named to the DFW Fast Pitch Metroplex All-Star game. Marcus finished second in district and made an appearance in the bi-district round, losing to Denton Guyer in a one-game series, 3-1.

She hit .344 with a 1.088 OPS, 31 hits, 12 doubles, five home runs, 26 RBIs and 40 runs scored.