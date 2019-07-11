Local Oklahoma softball commit, top-ranked 2020 player named to USA U-19 National Team

Jayda Coleman steals second and comes around to score after a Calallen error during the 5A state semifinals, Friday May 31, 2019. Special to the Star-Telegram

The Colony shortstop Jayda Coleman, who is committed to Oklahoma, was named to the 2019 USA U-19 Women’s National Team, USA Softball announced on Thursday.

Coleman and the U.S. will compete at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) U-19 Women’s Softball World Cup, which is held August 10-17 in Irvine, Calif.

The 17-player roster will look to become the first three-peat U-19 WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup champion.

Super excited to be playing in the @WBSC this year!! Let’s bring home the gold lady’s https://t.co/uL4LaHPP52 — Jayda Coleman (@jaydac00) July 11, 2019

Joining Coleman is Jadelyn Allchin (Fountain Valley, Calif.), Julia Cottrill (Stillwater, Okla.), Bailey Dowling (St. Joseph, Ill.), Charla Echols (Newnan, Ga.), Megan Faraimo (Vista, Calif.), Montana Fouts (Grayson, Ky.), Kelli Godin (Seal Beach, Calif.), Frankie Hammoude (Oakland, Calif.), Madison Huskey (Cerritos, Calif.), Lexi Kilfoyl (Land O’Lakes, Fla.), Kelley Lynch (Newnan, Ga.), Taylor Pleasants (Houston, Texas), Jasmine Sievers (Laguna Niguel, Calif.), Macy Simmons (Chandler, Ariz.), Rylee Trlicek (Hallettsville, Texas) and Skylar Wallace (Woodstock, Ga.).

Lynch, who is committed to Washington, was named Gatorade National Female Athlete of the Year on Tuesday alongside Male Athlete of the Year Bobby Witt Jr. from Colleyville Heritage.

Team USA will compete alongside 15 other participating countries at the WBSC U-19 Women’s Softball World Cup. Drawn into four groups, Team USA will compete in Pool A and opens round action on August 10 at 8 p.m. PT against No. 5 Mexico. The U.S. is also slated for matchups against No. 43 Botswana on August 11 at 8 p.m. PT and No. 15 Czech Republic on August 12 at 8 p.m. PT to close out opening rounds.





The top two finishers from each group will advance to the Super Rounds for an eight-team, round-robin schedule. The top two teams from the Super Rounds will compete for the World Cup Final while the third and fourth-place teams will compete for the Bronze Medal.

Coleman is ranked as the No. 1 Class of 2020 player in the nation.

She wrapped up her junior season with The Colony as the Cougars reached the UIL state tournament in Austin for the second time in three years. They won the 5A title in 2017.

Coleman’s accolades this season includes MaxPreps All-American, USA Today ALL-USA team, District 8-5A Co-MVP and TGCA 5A all-state. She batted .717 with 34 extra-base hits, 83 runs scored and 72 stolen bases.