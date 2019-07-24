Keller, Eaton highlight the 2019 Star-Telegram high school softball all-area team

Keller wins 6A state softball title The Indians won their second straight state title. Interviews with Camryn Woodall, Bryan Poehler and Dylann Kaderka. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Indians won their second straight state title. Interviews with Camryn Woodall, Bryan Poehler and Dylann Kaderka.

The 2019 softball season concluded in June; here is the Fort Worth Star-Telegram all-area softball team.

Selections come from Tarrant County and parts of Parker, Johnson and Hood counties.



Player of the Year

Dylann Kaderka, Keller

Only one Fort Worth area team in the largest classification has gone further than the rest each of the past three seasons and the Grayson College bound pitcher has been the ace of the program in that span.

Kaderka wraps up her career with a 25-2 record this season to set a program record with 81 wins all-time.

District 5-6A’s Pitcher of the Year led Keller to three regional finals, two state appearances and the 2017 6A state title. She’s now a three-time Star-Telegram softball player of the year.

Keller senior pitcher Dylann Kaderka Special to the Star-Telegram

Offensive Player of the Year

Reagan Hukill, Mansfield

Look up power hitter in the dictionary and you’ll see a photo of the UT-Arlington bound outfielder. The District 7-6A Co-Offensive MVP entered her senior season with 12 home runs in three years.

She shattered her mark with a school single-season record 16 homers this season, and added two more records with 59 RBIs and 62 runs scored. Hukill had a team-high .543 average and added 51 hits and 12 doubles.

Hukill graduates as the home run queen at Mansfield with 28 home runs. She also finishes with 125 RBIs.

Mansfield senior CF and UTA signee Reagan Hukill. John Hamilton

Defensive Player of the Year

Amanda DeSario, Keller

The Indians have produced a long list of softball greats and the Texas Tech bound outfield joins elite company. But one difference for DeSario, she may be the best defensive player in program history.

District 5-6A’s Outfielder of the Year committed one error in 66 chances for a .985 fielding percentage. This includes a number of diving catches and one home run rob against South Grand Prairie in the playoffs.

While she was one of the best defenders, DeSario also shined offensively with a .492 average, 62 hits, 48 runs, 10 doubles, 10 triples, 33 RBIs and 26 stolen bases. She graduates as the all-time leader in runs scored, hits, triples and stolen bases.

Keller senior Amanda DeSario at the 6A state semifinals, Friday May 31, 2019. Matthew Smith Special to the Star-Telegram

Pitcher of the Year

Maddy Wright, Eaton

Wright goes down as the program’s best softball player in the school’s short history.

She finished off her career with a 26-4 record and school records 1.34 ERA and 242 strikeouts. She also set school records this season with a .495 average, six home runs (tied), 49 RBIs and 17 doubles.

She graduates with at least 16 pitching and batting records (season/career) including 85 career wins and 135 career RBIs, and was named 6A all-state and voted District MVP for the third time.

Eaton pitcher Maddy Wright. Matthew Smith Southlake Sports Pics

Newcomer of the Year

Macy Graf, Aledo

The 2022 shortstop was named District 4-5A Offensive MVP and 5A all state.

Graf batted .454 with 52 hits, six doubles, five triples, 19 RBIs, 32 runs and 35 stolen bases, and helped the Bearcats to the regional quarterfinals. On defense, Graf turned eight double plays.

Aledo shortstop Macy Graf Courtesy

Coach of the Year

Jeremy Dettmer, Euless Trinity

The Trojans had fallen on hard times over the previous four years.

They became an after-thought with a 25-78-3 record and a 53-game district losing streak from 2015-18, which included a winless season in 2015 just a year after a playoff appearance.

In one year, Dettmer and the Trojans matched that win total by going 25-10 this spring.

Since 2015, Trinity has gone from 42 to 69 to 95 to 170 runs scored and finished off this season with 256.

Trinity clinched a playoff berth on the final night of the regular season and from there, the Trojans made history. They won their first playoff series since 2008 and then won another, reaching the regional quarterfinals for the first time.

First Team

SP Julie Kennedy, Boswell, Senior: Texas A&M-Commerce bound pitcher had a 22-4 record with 279 Ks in 180 innings. At the plate, the 7-5A MVP batted .423 with school-records 13 HR and 50 RBIs.

SP Jaycee Cook, Legacy, Senior: District 5-5A’s Pitcher of the Year was named all-state after an 18-3 record with a 1.07 ERA and 161 Ks. Held opponents to .146 batting average. Will continue her career at UAB.

C Ashlyn Walker, Eaton, Junior: The District 5-6A Catcher of the Year and North Texas commit had a .996 field percentage. Second on the team with a .444 average; led with 52 hits; added 4 HR and 36 RBIs.

INF Haley Morse, Mansfield, Senior: A&M Corpus Christi signee batted .536 with team-high 52 hits and 15 doubles. Hit 5 HR with 44 RBIs. Voted District 7-6A Defensive Player of the Year.

INF Tessa Galipeau, Keller, Sophomore: Led the Indians with 8 HR, 46 RBIs and 23 walks. Batted .463 and had 50 hits. Finished with a perfect fielding percentage out of 249 total chances.

INF Alexa Langeliers, Keller, Sophomore: Batted .477 with 61 hits, team-high 25 for extra bases and 44 RBIs. Named to the 6A state all-tournament team.

INF Kenzlee Zaher, Eaton, Senior: Batted .425 with 48 hits, 15 doubles, 5 HR, 43 RBIs and 40 runs scored.

OF MacKenzie Denson, Lake Ridge, Junior: Minnesota commit and 7-6A Co-Offensive MVP batted .561 with 8 triples, 46 runs and 42 stolen bases.

OF Emily Olguin, Lake Ridge, Senior: District 7-6A MVP and Arizona State signee batted a team-high .596 with 56 hits, 11 triples and 27 stolen bases.

OF Emma Robertson, Boswell, Sophomore: Hit .417 with 48 hits, team-high 25 for extra bases, 1.293 slugging percentage, 13 doubles, 5 triples, 7 HR, 47 RBIs, 50 runs scored and 21 stolen bases.

UTL Jalee McDonald, Arlington Heights, Junior: 6-5A MVP and UNT commit hit .640 with 10 HR and 56 RBIs.

Second Team

SP Kallie Erwin, LD Bell, Senior: 3-6A Pitcher of the Year and Tarleton State signee won 18 games with 216 Ks in 146 IP; Led the team with a .489 average, 45 hits, 8 HR and 35 RBIs.

SP Mackenzie Lucio, Euless Trinity, Sophomore: 22-8 with 179 Ks in 153 IP; Team-high .470 average with 47 hits, 11 doubles, 6 triples, 2 HR, 23 RBIs and 46 runs scored.

C Gaby Garcia, Carroll, Senior: The Stephen F. Austin bound catcher was an all-state pick after hitting .487 with 10 HR, 36 RBIs and 42 runs scored.

INF Jadyn James, Martin, Senior: District 4-6A’s Offensive Player of the Year batted .485 with 47 hits, 9 HR, 11 doubles and 44 RBIs.

INF Riley Love, Keller, Senior: Texas Tech commit was 5-6A Infielder of the Year with a .419 average, team-high 8 HR, 5 doubles, 4 triples, 28 RBIs and 35 runs scored.

INF Courtney Taylor, Legacy, Senior: 5-5A’s Offensive Player of the Year batted team-high .604 with 5 HR, 7 triples, 33 RBIs, 39 runs scored and 21 stolen bases.

INF Kennedy Hardy, Mansfield, Senior: Hit 7 HR with 9 doubles, 40 RBIs and 29 runs scored.

OF Piper Hankins, Euless Trinity, Sophomore: 3-6A’s Defensive MVP batted .466 and led with 48 hits; added 6 doubles, 7 triples, 36 RBIs, 38 runs scored and 21 stolen bases.

OF Caraline Woodall, Keller, Senior: Indiana bound outfielder had a .410 average with 41 hits, 6 doubles, 20 RBIs, 40 runs scored and 14 stolen bases.

OF Landry Felts, Brock, Senior: Hit 7 HR, 15 doubles with 45 RBIs and 61 runs scored. Voted 7-3A Defensive MVP.

UTL Kennedy Crites, Eaton, Junior: Texas Tech commit was 5-6A Utility MVP with 48 hits, 5 triples, 30 RBIs and 41 runs scored.

Third Team

SP Alyssa Mason, Martin, Junior: District 4-6A’s Pitcher of the Year went 18-6 with 118 Ks in 124 IP; also batted .452 with 38 hits, 11 doubles and 32 RBIs.

SP Ditha Gonzales, Joshua, Freshman: 14-5A Newcomer of the Year won 19 games and struck out 61 batters in 157 IP.

C Hayden Brown, Keller, Junior: LSU commit batted team-high .510 with 6 HR and 26 RBIs.

INF Natali Wheeler, Burleson, Senior: Henderson State bound infielder hit .518 with 6 HR, 9 doubles, 7 triples, 39 RBIs and 46 runs scored.

INF Katie Shoemaker, Legacy, Senior: Batted .578 with 5 HR, 16 doubles and 37 RBIs. Added a .990 field percentage.

INF Kortlyn Brown, Nolan Catholic, Junior: Led the team with a .557 average, 49 hits, 14 doubles, 6 triples, 5 HR, 49 RBIs and 44 runs scored.

INF Brie Michelli, Azle, Sophomore: Batted .454 with 15 doubles, 7 triples and 28 RBIs.

OF Chelsea Blankenship, Eaton, Junior: Harding commit batted .426 with 43 hits, 13 doubles, 3 HR, 39 RBIs and 32 runs scored.

OF Kelsi Tonips, Brock, Junior: Batted .485 with 10 doubles, 3 HR, 36 RBIs and 28 runs scored; went 9-0 in the circle.

OF Nia Newsome, Arlington, Sophomore: 4-6A MVP batted .574 with 39 hits, 9 doubles, 22 RBIs, 38 runs scored and 26 stolen bases.

UTL Alison Cooper, Granbury, Sophomore: District 5-5A Defensive MVP batted .540 with 11 doubles while winning 11 games with a 1.24 ERA and 149 Ks in 107 IP.