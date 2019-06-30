High School Softball Nation’s strikeout leader, Forney duo highlight DFW stars on softball All-American teams

Savanna DesRochers 3-run home run vs. Joshua The 2020 Kansas commit belted a 3-run bomb off the scoreboard in left field during Game 2 vs. Joshua at Cleburne, Saturday May 11, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 2020 Kansas commit belted a 3-run bomb off the scoreboard in left field during Game 2 vs. Joshua at Cleburne, Saturday May 11, 2019.

MaxPreps released its Underclassmen 2019 Softball All-American teams on Thursday and five players are from Dallas-Fort Worth.

Junior All-Americans

Jayda Coleman, The Colony

The Oklahoma commit is ranked as the No. 1 player in the class of 2020 in the nation. The Cougars went to the state tournament for the second time in three years.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Coleman, who is on the USA Under-19 Junior National Team this summer, batted .717 with 34 extra base hits, 72 stolen bases and 83 runs. She was named an overall All-American for the third time, 5A all state and District 8-5A Co-MVP.

Trinity Cannon, Forney

The Texas A&M commit led DFW with 18 home runs and 72 RBIs as the Jackrabbits went to the state tournament for the second straight season.

Cannon homered in the 5A state semifinals and was named to the state all-tournament team. She also made the 5A all-state team.

Abby Buettner, Denton Ryan

The Maryland commit batted .600 for the third straight season. She batted .616 with 9 home runs, 28 extra base hits, 64 RBIs, 31 walks, 45 runs and 31 stolen bases.

Buettner was named to the 5A all-state team.

Savanna DesRochers, Forney

The Kansas commiit went 25-3, batted .495 with 13 home runs and ranked second in DFW with 71 RBIs.

DesRochers was named 13-5A MVP and made the all-stat team.

Sophomore All-Americans

Kinsey Kackley, McKinney Boyd

The 9-6A Pitcher of the Year led the nation with 497 strikeouts. Kackley won 20 games and averaged 15.9 strikeouts per start.