The Colony duo, 9 from Texas named to the MaxPreps 2019 All-American softball team

Jayda Coleman steals second and comes around to score after a Calallen error during the 5A state semifinals, Friday May 31, 2019. Special to the Star-Telegram

Following The Colony’s second trip to the UIL state softball tournament in three years, starting pitcher Karlie Charles and shortstop Jayda Coleman were named to the MaxPreps 2019 All-American team on Wednesday.

Coleman, who is committed to Oklahoma and the top-ranked 2020 prospect in nation, was named first-team infielder after batting over .700 on the season. She had 34 extra-base hits, 83 runs scored and 72 stolen bases.

Coleman was voted District 8-5A Co-MVP. She’s a three-time MaxPreps All-American, 2017 MaxPreps Freshman of the Year, finalist for 2019 MaxPreps Player of the Year, first-team ALL-USA and a three-time all-state selection.

This summer, Coleman is on the 2019 Under-19 Junior Women’s National Training team and playing in Europe.

Charles graduated in June and leaves The Colony with the most wins (89) and strikeouts in program history. She led the nation this season with 37 wins, going 37-2 with a 1.01 ERA and 287 strikeouts.

Charles, who will continue her career at Iowa State, also batted .324, was named district pitcher of the year and 5A all-state.

Texas players named All-Americans

1st team

SP: Rylee Trlicek, Hallettsville

IF: Jayda Coleman, The Colony

IF: Aliyah Pritchett, New Braunfels

IF: Camille Corona, Dripping Springs

2nd team

SP: Alyssa LeBlanc, Katy

SP: Aaliyah Garcia, Angleton

SP: Karlie Charles, The Colony

IF: Chloe Cobb, Katy

OF: Kristin Fifield, Chapin