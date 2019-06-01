PHOTOS: Keller vs. Katy in a UIL State softball 6A semifinal

Keller junior third baseman Riley Love.
Matthew Smith
Special to the Star-Telegram
Keller senior pitcher Dylann Kaderka
Special to the Star-Telegram
Keller sophomore shortstop Alexa Langeliers
Matthew Smith
Special to the Star-Telegram
Katy pitcher Alyssa LeBlanc
Matthew Smith
Special to the Star-Telegram
Katy celebrates a 1-0 win over Keller in the 6A state semifinals, Friday May 31, 2019.
Matthew Smith
Special to the Star-Telegram
Katy pitcher Alyssa LeBlanc
Matthew Smith
Special to the Star-Telegram
Keller senior Amanda DeSario at the 6A state semifinals, Friday May 31, 2019.
Matthew Smith
Special to the Star-Telegram