PHOTOS: Keller defeats Eaton in Game 1 of 6A Region 1 softball final

Keller catcher Hayden Brown (L) tags out Eaton outfielder Vivica Hernandez (10) at home plate, Wednesday evening in game 1 of the Region Finals played at Flower Mound High School in Flower Mound, Tx. (Special to the Star-Telegram Steve Nurenberg).
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Keller first baseman Tessa Galipeau comes up with a catch against Haslet Eaton on Wednesday in Game 1 of the regional finals at Flower Mound High School.
Keller shortstop Alexa Langeliers makes a off balance throw to first base against Eaton, Wednesday evening in game 1 of the Region Finals played at Flower Mound High School in Flower Mound, Tx. (Special to the Star-Telegram Steve Nurenberg).
Keller starting pitcher Dylann Kaderka reacts to getting a strikeout against Haslet Eaton on Wednesday in Game 1 of the regional finals at Flower Mound High School.
Keller shortstop Alexa Langeliers connects with a third inning home run against Eaton, Wednesday evening in game 1 of the Region Finals played at Flower Mound High School in Flower Mound, Tx. (Special to the Star-Telegram Steve Nurenberg).
Eaton shortstop Maci Elliott goes for a groundball against Keller, Wednesday evening in game 1 of the Region Finals played at Flower Mound High School in Flower Mound, Tx. (Special to the Star-Telegram Steve Nurenberg).
Eaton starting pitcher Madelyn Wright delivers a pitch against Keller, Wednesday evening in the Region Finals game 1 played at Flower Mound High School in Flower Mound, Tx. (Special to the Star-Telegram Steve Nurenberg).
Keller starting pitcher Dylann Kaderka delivers a pitch against Easton, Wednesday evening in the Region Finals played at Flower Mound High School in Flower Mound, Tx. (Special to the Star-Telegram Steve Nurenberg).
Keller senior Dylann Kaderka, left, and the Indians defeated Haslet Eaton and senior Maddy Wright 3-1 Wednesday in Game 1 of the 6A Region I final.