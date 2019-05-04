Aledo softball wins Game 3; Eaton, Joshua sweep; Azle baseball walks off

Azle baseball walks off over district champ Denton The Hornets got a crazy walk-off finish over Denton in Game 3 to win a bi district series on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Video Credit by DRC's Brady Keane. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Hornets got a crazy walk-off finish over Denton in Game 3 to win a bi district series on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Video Credit by DRC's Brady Keane.

SOFTBALL

ALEDO 5, EASTLAKE 3

Jessi Kubosh hit the go-ahead two-run triple in the second inning, and freshman pitcher Kayleigh Smith got out of a sixth-inning jam to send the Bearcats past the Falcons in Game 3 of their 5A Region I area round softball series Saturday at Cleburne.

“I was really glad I got to help Kayleigh out because she did a great job,” Kubosh. “It’s exciting because I want to see how far we can go. I think we can make it to state.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Aledo (16-15-1) will play EP Chapin (33-4) in the regional quarterfinals.

Heidi Fischer scored in the third when Marissa Powell’s liner went off the left fielder’s glove. Powell scored on a wild pitch.

The Falcons loaded the bases in the top of the sixth to cut the deficit to 4-3 on an RBI hit-by-pitch and RBI sac-fly.

Aledo got an insurance run in the sixth when Fischer drew a bases-loaded walk.

Eaton 8, Waxahachie 0

Harding commit Chelsea Blankenship went 3 for 3 and drove in two runs as the Eagles completed the sweep over the Indians during their 6A Region I area round series at Eaton.

The Eagles (29-2) will play district opponent Guyer (26-8) in the regional quarterfinals after the Wildcats beat Lake Ridge in three games.

Blankenship and Maci Elliott picked up back-to-back RBI triples in the second, and Blankenship doubled in another in the third.

Eaton won 9-1 on Friday. ACU signee Maddy Wright allowed seven hits and struck out 18 in two games.

JOSHUA 11, MOUNT PLEASANT 9

Rylie Rumfield hit her first career home run, and the Owls held off a late rally to sweep their 5A Region II area round series.

Joshua (20-10) heads to its first regional quarterfinal since 2016 to play defending 5A champ Forney (31-3).

Kaitlyn Stone recorded a two-run single as the Owls scored four times in the first inning.

Brock 22, Early 8 (5)

Maddie Murley went 5 for 5, hit four doubles and drove in eight as the Eagles completed the sweep in their 3A Region I area round series at Glen Rose.

Kelsi Tonips drove in three RBIs, and Payton Gasca added two.

The Eagles (27-6) advance to the regional quarterfinals for the seventh straight season and 11th time in 12 years.

BASEBALL

AZLE 4, DENTON 3

For the first time since 2006, the Hornets made it out of the first round after eliminating the District 8-5A champion during Game 3 of their 5A Region I bi-district baseball series Saturday at Eaton.

Tied at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh, Ryan Jordan hit a chopper up the middle. Peyton Kirby, who was at second base, was caught in a rundown between third and home. Kirby appeared to be out on the third throw, but the Denton player dropped the ball, which allowed Kirby to score for the walk-off win.

Cameron Baker doubled in a run, and Kirby had an RBI ground out in the first inning. Easton Elrod added an RBI sac-fly in the fourth.

The Hornets (19-10-1) will play Legacy (27-4) in area after the Broncos swept FW Southwest.

MANSFIELD 7, DUNCANVILLE 2

Kade Fletcher and Hunter Simmons homered, and Reed Thomas drove in three as the 4-seeded Tigers completed the sweep over the 8-6A champions in their 6A Region I bi-district series at MacArthur.

The Tigers (16-12) advance to area for the first time since 2015 to play Hebron (24-11), which beat Keller in three games.

Cameron Loy allowed six hits and struck out five in 5 1/3 innings. Mansfield scored at least one run in its final five innings.

BENBROOK 12, RANCHVIEW 0 (5)

Devin Jennings threw a no-hitter and struck out 11 as the Bobcats won their 4A Region II bi-district series and advanced to area for the first time in program history.

Brooks Howson and Hunter Rudel recorded RBI triples during a seven-run third inning for Benbrook (21-5-2), which will play Dallas Hillcrest (16-12-2) in the next round.

LD BELL 5, PASCHAL 4

Texas A&M signee Mason Ornelas struck out seven in six innings, and the Blue Raiders completed the sweep over the Panthers during their 6A Region I bi-district series at Bell.

Vincent Saldivar drove in two for Paschal in the second, but Bell (23-10) scored four in the third with RBI singles from Eli Ford, Colin Ruby, Jack Tyson and Landry Choate.

CARROLL 10, COPPELL 5

Four different Dragons drove in two runs, and Justin Grech went 3 for 4 as the defending 6A champs completed the sweep over the Cowboys in a Region I bi-district series at Nimitz.

The Dragons (25-11) will face Pearce (23-10-1) after the Mustangs beat SGP in three games.

Brandon Howell hit a solo homer in the fifth to give Carroll a 10-2 lead.

MARTIN 7, WEATHERFORD 5

The Warriors scored six runs with two outs in the fourth inning to pull away from the Kangaroos and win Game 3 of their 6A Region I bi-district series at North Crowley.

Martin (21-11-1) advances to area to play Frenship (21-12).

Weatherford led 4-1 in the fourth, but Kyle Franklin began the rally with a solo homer. Elijah Nunez tripled in a run, and Collin Adams capped off the inning with a two-run double.