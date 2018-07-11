Meet the DFW whiz whose set softball records at Princeton and interned with Congress

When Kaylee Grant graduated from Keller High School in 2015, she left her mark on the softball program.

Now she’s leaving her mark at Princeton, both on and off the field.

Kaylee Grant during at bat for Princeton. Terri Wilkinson Courtesy

“I started playing softball around four,” said Grant, who played catcher and first base. “When I was younger, I played pretty much every position.”

During her junior year, Grant hit eight home runs, which was then a single season program record. She also drove in 47 runs – tied for second most all-time.

She finished her career as a two-time all-district selection and helped the Indians to the regional final in 2015, which started a run of four-straight trips.

“Keller softball has always had a rich tradition and I will always be thankful that I had the opportunity to represent Keller and be a part of such a strong team,” Grant said. “I definitely appreciate my high school softball experience and all of the friends that I made along the way.”

The Indians went 26-6 during her senior year. One of her most memorable moments came in the regional quarterfinals.

“One of my absolute favorite memories was when Kasey Simpson hit a walk-off grand slam against Flower Mound,” Grant said. “Kasey was a very talented freshman who I took under my wing as a senior, and I was so excited and proud of her in that moment.”

Keller went on to sweep the series. Simpson graduated this year and left the program with numerous season and career records.

Kaylee Grant, second row left, with the 2015 Keller softball team Keller softball Courtesy

“Some of the memories that I cherish the most are the silly moments on bus rides and the traditions we had before every game,” Grant said. “I was lucky enough to have incredible teammates that made high school softball so memorable.”

Grant signed her letter of intent with Princeton where she’s studying public policy.

“Once the Princeton opportunity materialized, I knew it was an offer that I could not pass up,” she said. “I was excited to spend four years on a beautiful campus while obtaining a world class education.

“The biggest draw to Princeton is that it allows student-athletes to enjoy a holistic college experience. I knew that I wanted to attend an academically rigorous school and to compete at the highest level of softball. Choosing Princeton provided me an opportunity to pursue my interests at one of the best institutions in the world.”

All she did as a freshman was earn all-conference honors while starting 48 games. Grant led the team with a .326 batting average, 44 hits, 26 RBI and 26 runs scored, and was tied for the team lead with seven home runs.

Grant hit .310 in 44 games as a sophomore with 36 hits and 26 RBI.

Kaylee Grant, third from the left, celebrates with her teammates after Princeton clinched the Ivy League title in 2017. Terri Wilkinson Courtesy

She also set the school career record for most times hit by a pitch (38); the Ivy League record is 48. Grant is also listed in the program record book for home runs (career), home runs (season), walks (career) and putouts (career).

The Tigers won conference titles in 2016 and 2017.

Grant is pursuing a career in public-private partnerships .She had the opportunity to intern in U.S. Congress and with a non-profit children's organization in Ireland. She’s also a member of Princeton's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee where she’s been able to attend several Ivy League SAAC conferences and interact with other student-athletes and administrators.

“Playing for Princeton has been an incredible experience,” said Grant, who would love to return to Texas. “Winning the Ivy League and playing in the NCAA post-season are experiences that I will never forget, and they were representative of the dualistic student-athlete experience at Princeton.”